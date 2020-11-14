Thumbs up to CWU COVID response
Thumbs up to the CWU students, faculty, administration and the entire campus community for, so far, helping to keep the COVD-19 numbers on campus (as cited in Daily Record’s ‘In Our View’ No. 11) far below all the initial worst fears and predictions.
Thumbs up to the Gerald Hogan’s letter
Thumbs up to the letter “‘Radical leftest ideology’ looks pretty Christian” by Gerard Hogan, Nov 10. Mr. Hogan is correct in that the foundation of our government is separation of church and state.
Thumbs up to Cle Elum paramedics
Thumbs up for Cle Elum paramedics came for our son last night (Nov. 7). They were very professional and made a difficult situation better. Thank you!
Thumbs down to Daily Record
Thumbs down to the Daily Record and the fact that some of your subscribers have been locked out of their accounts now for four days and no one from your company will respond!
Thumbs up to YoungLife volunteers
Thumbs up to local YoungLife volunteers for catering a luncheon for Morgan Middle School staff members. We so appreciated the special treat!
Thumbs up to Trump voters
Thumbs up to the 71 million solid Trump supporters who helped him legally establish an all time record of legitimate and legal votes. It’s just really to bad that the media has brainwashed so many poor mindless souls who would most likely starve to death if it wasn’t for government hand outs from a disgusting and pathetic Democratic Party.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to military vehicle “parade”
This was not the traditional Veterans Day parade, but it was still important to honor veterans in the community, which is what the members of the Kittitas County Military Vehicles Group did by driving through Ellensburg Wednesday on the way to a flag raising ceremony in Thorp.