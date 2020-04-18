Thumbs up to CWU President Jim Gaudino
Thumbs up to CWU President Jim Gaudino. When faced with calls to show “firm leadership” and institute layoffs, President Gaudino instead committed to not laying anyone off for the foreseeable future, and charting a sustainable course for university over the next 15 months, all while taking a 20% pay cut. In this President Gaudino showed the qualities of actual leadership — self-sacrifice, empathy, and creative decision making. This CWU employee is thankful.
The following are staff submitted:
The COVID-19 crisis may be the biggest boost to walking since human kind figured out how to stand upright. Individuals and families are finding walking to be a good outlet under the Stay and Home and social isolation orders. The weather largely has been cooperative in this stretch. Enjoy your walk.
Thumbs up to distilleries
The Ellensburg Distillery and the Heritage Distilling (which has a facility in Roslyn) both started producing hand sanitizer to meet the demand locally and across the region. The product is much needed at this time and it is great to see two businesses with local connections step up to meet the need.
Thumbs up to fewer collisions
One of the social experiment offshoots of the COVID-19 crisis is the impact of the restrictions on human movement. One of them is a reduction of collisions on the roadways. Obviously, traffic is down. The city of Ellensburg has tracked traffic down more than 40 percent in some spots. Statewide, collisions were down 30% in March compared to last year.
The phrase “no one signed up for this” applies to teachers at all levels as they adjust curriculum on the fly to transition to remote (primarily online) instruction. There will be lessons learned from this experience, but one thing we already knew was that teachers respond to do their best for the students in their charge.
Thumbs up to those complying with COVID-19 restrictions
Looking at our local and state statistics, it looks like complying with the Stay at Home and social distancing standards has work to slow the spread of the virus. The challenge is staying strong and continuing to comply. The order is in place until May 4 but even after that we need to be prepare to modify and adjust our activities.
Yard work season seems to be officially here with extended stretches of warmer days. It is a sign of our isolated times that the notion of getting outside and working in the yard feels like booking a trip to Disneyland, but that’s where we are. Enjoy that lawn mowing, weed pulling and garden prep.