Thumbs up to CWU tennis courts

Thumbs up to Central Washington University for keeping the tennis courts open to the public! There are lots of tennis players in the community who will enjoy them.

— Cindy Coe

Thumbs up to litter pickup

Thumbs up to Washington State Parks for litter pickup on the Palouse to Cascades Trail (PCT) near Ellensburg. We are genuinely fortunate to have the invaluable resource of the PCT on our doorstep. Fall is a great time to take an hour or two to enjoy the PCT if you haven’t been on it in a while.

— Michael Braunstein

Thumbs up to Kathy Early’s letter

Thumbs up to Kathy Early’s letter about fear in the time of covid. Thoughtful and well written!

— Scott Nicolai

Thumbs up to Kathy Early’s letter

A double thumbs up and thank you to Kathy Early for her thoughtful, lucid and refreshing letter (September 18th) – a clarion call to all citizens of the county for reason, compassion and understanding in assessing the current state of our culture.

— Roy & Alana Savoian

Thumbs up to employees challenging vaccination mandate

Thumbs up to Washington stare employees — law enforcement, firefighters, school, transportation, prison and other civil service employees for standing up to the Marxist Devil Jay Inslee and suing him for his unlawful vaccination mandate. Their union sold them out like Judas and cut a deal with the Devil, so these brave people are suing on their own. Walla-Walla County Superior Court; Case No. 21 2 00411 36.

— Stan Blazynski

