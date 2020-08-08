Thumbs up to CWU’s groundskeepers
Thumbs up to CWU’s groundskeepers. Our family has enjoyed the beautiful blooms, glorious grass, and towering trees all summer — and we just adore the Japanese Garden! We appreciate all your hard work making this space such a gift for our community.
Thumbs up to friendly flagger
Thumbs up to the flagger working on Vantage Highway with the big grin and friendly wave to every car. He makes my day every time!
Thumbs down to treatment of llamas
Huge thumbs down to people on Fairview Road who keep a herd of llamas in the open without providing any protection from wind, cold and heat for the animals. There is completely nothing on the filed — even one bush or a tree — that these poor animals could hide under.. We have been watching this going on for several years now, Winter or summer all that these poor animals do is to lay flat on dry grass trying to find some comfort. Shame on animal abusers on Fairview Road.
Thumbs Down to Whipsaw Brewing
Thumbs Down to Whipsaw Brewing owners for posting posters depicting Gov. Jay Inslee as a Nazi. Also for the Tierney’s allegedly firing their manager Becca Reynolds for expressing safety concerns for herself and her co-workers as a result of the racist stance the brewery was taking. Reynolds had a right to be concerned about her and her co-workers health and their need to wear masks for protection.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to hot rod run to support law enforcement
Kudos to John Jensen of Easton for coming up with a cool idea to hold a hot run run through Kittitas County stopping at each law enforcement agency to show support. The key to this community is supporting each other, and than means supporting people in all segments of our community.
Thumbs up to those who voted
Not everyone participated in the primary election this past week by voting, but a shout out to those who did. Each election is critical to the democratic process. And of course, the completion of the primary for the fall general election is not far away.
Thumbs up to water safety
We have had a number of deaths in the water (whether river or lake) in Kittitas County this year. These deaths are reminders to all of to keep water safety paramount as we enjoy summer recreation on the rivers and lakes of Kittitas County.