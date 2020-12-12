Editor’s Note: The coming of the new year will be a time to implement changes to the thumbs column. Thumbs either supporting or degrading another person’s political beliefs will no longer be published. The thumbs column was never intended to be a forum for that type of discussion. This will go into effect after Jan. 1.
Thumbs up Daily Record Editorial Board
Thumbs up to the Daily Record Editorial Board for their especially thoughtful, unflinching, and constructive editorial columns December 9th and 10th. Thank you for shining a light on polarizing local issues, and setting boundaries for false declarations of fact. In Ellensburg telling the truth equals taking a stand and that takes grit.
Thumbs down to the Daily Record Editorial Board
Thumbs down to Daily Record for yet another piece of leftist “journalism” — “City Council is not Marxist” (December 9, 2020). Is there a different word than “Marxist” to better describe a group of delusional folks chasing imaginary ghosts of “injustice”? The City Council and the Daily Record is what you get when schools do not teach history.
Thumbs up to Alex Mandujano and Ellensburg Inclusion, Diversity and Equity subcommittee
Thumbs up to Alex Mandujano for his thoughtful column in the December 9th issue of the Daily Record. Thumbs up the the Ellensburg Inclusion, Diversity and Equity subcommittee. They are absolutely correct — we can do better.
Thumbs up to those who helped save puppy
Thumbs up to the man and young woman who saved our puppy from Water Street traffic on Wednesday, Dec. 9, around noon. And thanks to all the other cars who stopped while the escaped puppy was rescued and returned. Merry Christmas! From Tristen, Colin, Jane (6), Fred (4), and puppy Wednesday (12 weeks!).
Thumbs up to gentleman who helped at compost facility
Many, many thanks to the gentleman who helped unload my truckload of leaves at the compost facility on Saturday. He said that we’re a community, so we help each other. Thank you, sir. I am grateful to live in a community where kindness is shared.
Thumbs up to HopeSource for their purchase of an electric vehicle! This is a great investment that will allow them to save energy (and money on fuel and maintenance) and hlelp the environment while they continue with their very valuable mission.
Thumbs down to unmasked staff
Thumbs down to local businesses whose staff are unmasked during the pandemic, jeopardizing their health and that of their customers. Freedom without responsibility can be dangerous, even lethal!
Thumbs up to search and rescue and fire crews
Thumbs up to the wonderful search and rescue and fire crews who spent so many hours last month getting me off Manastash Ridge. I will never forget how kind and comforting you all were in an otherwise traumatic day. Thank you so much! You are truly angels.
Thumbs up to The President Donald Trump
Thumbs up to The President Donald J. Trump and his superb handling of The COVID epidemic and setting aside red tape in order to get vaccines approved in record time, May the force be with you!