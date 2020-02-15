Thumbs up to Daily Record
Thumbs up to the Daily Record for reporting the accomplishments of our outstanding students. Academics, the arts, community involvement, special interests along with sports should all be recognized equally. Students who choose to dedicate there time, there gift and hard work to their passion is nothing less than inspirational.
Thumbs down to city planners for traffic at Pilot
I sat for 10 minutes just east of the traffic circle watching traffic back into the circle while semis let each other in and out of the Pilot truck parking into Dollar Way. This issue should have been anticipated.
Thumbs up to getting rid of Styrofoam trays
Thumbs up to getting rid of Styrofoam trays in schools! Not sure why the only alternative needs to cost more though. Might be old fashioned but good old brown bags once worked fine for health, environment, and cost? PB&J, tuna, bologna, egg, cheese, etc. sandwiches. All kinds of chips, apple, banana, orange, even throw in a pudding cup or cookies! Menu sky is the limit! Was it just a simpler time or are some old ways still the best? Never did walk four miles in the snow though.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to day of basketball
This is an amazing day for not just Ellensburg High School fans, but for fans of high-quality high school basketball. Nicholson Pavilion plays host to district tournament play for boys and girls. On the boys side, Ellensburg plays Selah at noon. On the girls side, EHS plays at 6 p.m. against Toppenish. Nicholson will also host the other semifinal girls and boys games so it will be a full day of hoops at Nicholson. Root on the Bulldogs and enjoy the action.
Thumbs up to Spirit of the West Cowboy Gathering
Spirit of the West continues today and Sunday with performances today at downtown venues, workshops and events at the Kittitas Valley Event Center and concerts at the event center on Sunday. It is a great weekend to enjoy the art and a culture of the American West.
Thumbs up to PechaKucha night
If you are a fan of the format, or have not yet attended a PechaKucha night, drop by Gallery One at 6 p.m. Thursday for an interesting 20/20 format. The first-ever roster of presenters to revisit their story plus add some new elements.
Thumbs up to March Madness preview
College basketball fans do not need to wait until March for a bit of madness. This week the Central men and women are home for doubleheaders on Thursday and Saturday. Both teams are making a push for post-season play with the men in particular making a late rush. The action should be fantastic with Western Oregon here on Thursday and Concordia on Saturday.