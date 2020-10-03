Thumbs up to Dennis Hickman’s Messages of Faith column
Thumbs up to Dennis Hickman for urging us to help Black Lives Matter as much as white ones do.
— Beverly Heckart
Thumbs up to Olmstead Place State Park
My compliments to the keepers of Olmstead Place State Park. A lovelier setting for an early October picnic would be hard to find.
— Liz Gaines, North Bend
Thumbs down to James Smith’s letter
Thumbs down to James Smith’s letter to the editor on Sept. 22. Where do you get these made-up stories from? I have just checked this Democrat discussion site and the first 20 or so items are just political discussions and none that can be called hateful. This group does not promote hatred, but is an open discussion group.
— Harvey Brown
Thumbs down to Sept. 29 letter
Thumbs down to the Sept 29, letter to the editor. The context of the letter was taken from a Goshanmhal India website called the Journalist Eye. It was written on their Facebook page on September 13, 2020. Although some of the words were a tiny bit different it pretty much says the same thing about a person claiming to be 50 or 60. This letter has ties to CWU. Disturbing to say the least. Have we become so lazy we need to plagiarize our letters to the editor?
— Pat Fischer
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to One Book, One County
It is always a good time to read a book, but it is a particularly good activity during a time when activities are restricted by a pandemic, If you are looking for a good book to read, take the opportunity to participate in this year’s One Book, One County program. This year’s selection is “The Cassandra” by Sharma Shields. Enjoy.
Thumbs up to Kirsten Johnson
Kittitas Secondary School student Kirsten Johnson was the grand prize winner in the 25th annual Washington Apple Foundation Year of the Apple Art contest for her work titled “Far From the Tree.” Congratulations to a very talented young artist.
Thumbs up to fall weather
There’s been no shortage of things to complain about lately, but once the smoke cleared we have been treated to a run of fabulous fall weather, which according to the weather app, continues through next week. Everyone has their favorite, but fall is a legitimate contender for the title of best season in Kittitas County. Get out and enjoy it.