Thumbs up to downtown trick or treating

Thumbs up to Ellensburg Downtown for their afternoon of trick or treating. It looked like every business joined in and thank you to the hundreds (thousands) of kiddos out in their amazing costumes and the crossing guards that kept them safe. It was so “normal”, so fun and it gives me hope that this holiday season will ring in a new, normal 2022.

— Julie Peterson

Thumbs down to Brandon Biden

Thumbs down to Brandon “Speedy” Biden for his suspicious insistence on urgent jabs for “rebellious” people. What is the hurry Brandon? The “emergency” will soon be 2 years in the process!

— Stan Blazynski

Thumbs up to Jessica Karraker

Thumbs up to Jessica Karraker for doing the leg work regarding Ms. Robles seemingly slight of hand at her run for a local city council seat. From the beginning Ms. Robles movements seemed shady. Thank you Jessica for keeping election shenanigans out of our city. Also, to Phil Mattocks for joining the band wagon to keeping our elections fair and free.

— Sally Hammond

Thumbs down to Daily Record calendar of events

Thumbs down to lack of day of the week in Daily Record calendar of events. I’ve asked twice that the day of the week be listed by the date in the calendar. It’s not happened but it should be simple.

— Linnet Botkin

Thumbs down to Barbara Robles

Thumbs down to candidate Barbara Robles for city council, but working for Ferndale School District and residing there. If she is elected she would be disqualified and city council would appoint their liberal activist choice. Sounds suspicious!

— Les Gooch Ieech Peratrovich

