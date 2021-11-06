Thumbs: Up to downtown trick or treating Nov 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thumbs up to downtown trick or treatingThumbs up to Ellensburg Downtown for their afternoon of trick or treating. It looked like every business joined in and thank you to the hundreds (thousands) of kiddos out in their amazing costumes and the crossing guards that kept them safe. It was so “normal”, so fun and it gives me hope that this holiday season will ring in a new, normal 2022.— Julie Peterson Thumbs down to Brandon BidenThumbs down to Brandon “Speedy” Biden for his suspicious insistence on urgent jabs for “rebellious” people. What is the hurry Brandon? The “emergency” will soon be 2 years in the process!— Stan BlazynskiThumbs up to Jessica KarrakerThumbs up to Jessica Karraker for doing the leg work regarding Ms. Robles seemingly slight of hand at her run for a local city council seat. From the beginning Ms. Robles movements seemed shady. Thank you Jessica for keeping election shenanigans out of our city. Also, to Phil Mattocks for joining the band wagon to keeping our elections fair and free. — Sally HammondThumbs down to Daily Record calendar of eventsThumbs down to lack of day of the week in Daily Record calendar of events. I’ve asked twice that the day of the week be listed by the date in the calendar. It’s not happened but it should be simple.— Linnet BotkinThumbs down to Barbara RoblesThumbs down to candidate Barbara Robles for city council, but working for Ferndale School District and residing there. If she is elected she would be disqualified and city council would appoint their liberal activist choice. Sounds suspicious!— Les Gooch Ieech Peratrovich Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags City Council Barbara Robles Politics Sport Jessica Karraker Thumbs Up Election Shenanigan Thumbs Down Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceSeveral close races in early election resultsCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue" Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter