Thumbs up to Dr. Mark Larson
A big thumbs up to Dr. Mark Larson for going far about and beyond the call of duty. Mark has applied science, facts and compassion to guide us through this difficult crisis. Thank you.
Thumbs up to maintaining social distancing
Kudos to the businesses who have posted and enforced social distancing and safe interaction rules as their businesses open up: Distancing of at least 6 feet; everyone wearing a mask; minimizing touching merchandise; no congregating. “Opening up” comes with serious risks. Success depends on everyone complying with safety measures. Business owners must take the lead to ensure safety. Thanks to those who have creatively and diligently put customer safety first. You are greatly appreciated. Lives depend on it.
Thumbs up to Gordon Kelly
Thumbs up to Gordon Kelly’s letter from last Monday. He had good statistical analysis and pointed to the possible unconstitutionality of the restrictions now in place. It does seem that some politicians are willing to push their powers more than others during the pandemic.
Thumbs up to Kittitas County Public Health Department
Thumbs up a million times over to our local public health department (Kittitas County Public Health Department) for all their hard work in keeping this community safe and healthy. We are very fortunate to have a strong and competent public health workforce here. Thank you for your long hours, your difficult decisions, and your strong collaborations with our community! We appreciate you!
Thumbs up to Kittitas Valley Living article
Thumbs up to Kittitas Valley Living, for featuring Go for a Drive. And to Sue Ledbetter, who wrote the article. And, of course, to the six gardeners who generously share their gardens with all of us. What a treat!
Thumbs up to refreshing views on opinion page
Thumbs up for Daily Forum piece, April 29, “Mistake to Demean Trump Voters.” And letters to the editor by Matt Hubbell, April 29, and Pat Fischer, May 2. Silence is not the virtue that it is too often cracked up to be. Thanks for the refreshing insights.
Thumbs up to Kids Page (KidZone)
I sure appreciate the kids pages you put in the paper. I cut them out and send them to my grandkids. It gives them something to do and it’s an easy way for me to touch base with them and write a note.
Thumbs up to Mother’s Day!
There are too many words to describe how wonderful you are. The best one, and my favorite, is Mom! Please know how important you are to all of us!