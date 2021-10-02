Thumbs: Up to Ellensburg High School jazz musicians Oct 2, 2021 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thumbs up to Ellensburg High School jazz musiciansThumbs up to EHS Jazz vocalists and musicians! The new EHS start time puts their elective “zero hour” classes at 6:30 in the morning. I’m amazed at how many students arrive at the that early hour. It testifies powerfully to the importance of music in the lives of young people and the dedication of teachers. Way to show up y’all!— Corina Fiske Thumbs up to Dr. Mark LarsonThumbs up to Dr. Larson for his unending commitment to public health in our county. Dr. Larson gives an incredible amount of his time to the community, despite being maligned and mistreated by many community members.— Carly ClarkThumbs down to the $3.5 trillion proposed budgetThumbs down to the $3.5 trillion proposed budget..Here is why ... To count one trillion dollars, one dollar per second, would take 31,688 years! Now take that times 3.5 trillion. Time to put things in perspective Scary isn’t it? — Pat FischerThumbs up to sport editor Jake McNealThumbs up to the Record and it’s sports editor Jake McNeal. Read Saturday’s sports page and it was great reading about all the local sporting events that had happened. Lots of information. Don’t know how he did it all, but am certain everyone was pleased to see their school and kids names. Haven’t had such coverage for a long time. Great job Jake!— Dianne SiglerThumbs up to Ronald ReaganThumbs up to President Ronald Reagan, “Freedom Is Never More Than One Generation from Extinction.” We the People regardless of political party need to take a stand for freedom, this may be the extinction generation!— Gooch Ieech Peratrovich Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeSept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateTaking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg SaturdayEllensburg Downtown Association hires new executive director Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter