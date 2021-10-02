Support Local Journalism


Thumbs up to Ellensburg High School jazz musicians

Thumbs up to EHS Jazz vocalists and musicians! The new EHS start time puts their elective “zero hour” classes at 6:30 in the morning. I’m amazed at how many students arrive at the that early hour. It testifies powerfully to the importance of music in the lives of young people and the dedication of teachers. Way to show up y’all!

— Corina Fiske

Thumbs up to Dr. Mark Larson

Thumbs up to Dr. Larson for his unending commitment to public health in our county. Dr. Larson gives an incredible amount of his time to the community, despite being maligned and mistreated by many community members.

— Carly Clark

Thumbs down to the $3.5 trillion proposed budget

Thumbs down to the $3.5 trillion proposed budget..Here is why ... To count one trillion dollars, one dollar per second, would take 31,688 years! Now take that times 3.5 trillion. Time to put things in perspective Scary isn’t it?

— Pat Fischer

Thumbs up to sport editor Jake McNeal

Thumbs up to the Record and it’s sports editor Jake McNeal. Read Saturday’s sports page and it was great reading about all the local sporting events that had happened. Lots of information. Don’t know how he did it all, but am certain everyone was pleased to see their school and kids names. Haven’t had such coverage for a long time. Great job Jake!

— Dianne Sigler

Thumbs up to Ronald Reagan

Thumbs up to President Ronald Reagan, “Freedom Is Never More Than One Generation from Extinction.” We the People regardless of political party need to take a stand for freedom, this may be the extinction generation!

— Gooch Ieech Peratrovich

