Editor’s Note: The coming of the new year will be a time to implement changes to the thumbs column. Thumbs either supporting or degrading another person’s political beliefs will no longer be published. The thumbs column was never intended to be a forum for that type of discussion. This will go into effect after Jan. 1.
Thumbs up to Ellensburg Police Department staff
Thumbs up to Danielle and Lisa at the Ellensburg Police Department for their outstanding customer service in helping me to renew my Concealed Pistol License (CPL) They went above and beyond to assist me.
Thumbs up to Santa and Mrs. Claus
Thumbs up to Santa (David Douglas) and Mrs. Claus (Katrina Douglas) for their drive-by greetings for kids of all ages, and for their beautiful yard decorations.
Thumbs down to dark intersections
Thumbs down to lack of street illumination at intersections of 18th Avenue & Alder and 18th Avenue & Chestnut — high pedestrian traffic near CWU. At least one vehicle-pedestrian accident has already happened recently in one of these completely dark locations.
Thumbs down to litter on John Wayne Trail
Thumbs down to people who litter (e.g, plastic coffee cups, straws, packaging, etc) on the Iron Horse Trail. Thumbs up to those who pick up after the litter bugs. Iron Horse Trail is a state park and I hope more will respect it as such.
Thumbs up to Daily Forum page
Thumbs up! Hats off to the Daily Record, Mike Gallagher, and its Editorial Board! The entire Daily Forum page of Dec. 10th was spot on and one to be saved. During this past messy and ugly four years in our history, there have been many truly thoughtful, intelligent, and informed writers to this page. Thank you! Some I can’t figure, but that’ s Ellensburg. Think Megan Anderson needs to run for office, or at least be a contributor to your Daily Forum like Todd Schaefer. He’s great too!
Thumbs down to Daily Record Editorial Board
Thumbs down to the Ellensburg Daily Record’s Editorial Board for their ridiculous determination to pollute our younger naïve and older vulnerable minds with their ideological propaganda. It really is so disgusting and disturbing to see a small town newspaper become a echo chamber for the totally corrupted national press!
Thumbs up to letter writers
Thumbs up to letter writers who give us information, facts and perspectives that contribute to informed decision making.
Thumbs up to Ellensburg Big Band musicians
Thumbs up to Dr. Bruce Herman and other Ellensburg Big Band brass musicians who serenaded our neighborhood with Christmas carols Saturday night. It brightened our spirits.
Thumbs up to CWU student volunteers
Thumbs up to CWU students, volunteering through the Center for Leadership and Community Engagement, for assisting again with fall clean up of the historical gardens at Olmstead Place State Park. While it was a much smaller group this COVID year, they accomplished a lot in a short amount of time. Also, due to the virus Laura Busby, Olmstead’s Interpretive Specialist, supervised their work. The Olmstead-Smith Historical Gardeners are so very appreciative and grateful for Laura’s continued support.
Thumbs up to sharing the road
Thumbs up to Ellensburg area drivers for giving bike riders plenty of room. Whenever I ride into town, almost every car moves far to the left, which is much appreciated! Thanks for being thoughtful and sharing the road.
Thumbs down to website banner
Thumbs down to the big banner now splashed across the Daily Record website for the downtown development. Obviously they are too lazy to send out a snail mail to the entire population like the county did with mail-in ballots.
Thumbs up to support for glass crusher
Thumbs up to the community of Kittitas County. We are now at $4,260 toward a community glass crusher.