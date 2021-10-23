Support Local Journalism


Thumbs up to Ellensburg Police Department

Thumbs up to EPD Chief Ken Wade and police officers who have judicially patrolled our neighborhood. Increased elementary school traffic for drop off and pick up has significantly affected safety concerns in our vicinity. Response from city government is appreciated.

— Lee Bates

Thumbs down to State Patrol

Thumbs down to Washington State Patrol. Looks like your master Jay Inslee send you in black Gestapo-flavored cruisers from the West side to Eastern Washington to take a victory lap over the termination of your “rebel” unvaccinated coworkers earlier this week. Remember sell-outs: Judas was a “30 pieces of silver celebrity” one night and then he hung himself.

— Stan Blazynski

Thumbs up to Ellensburg Police Department

Thumbs up to Ellensburg Police Department, for identifying and apprehending alleged (suspects) drug dealers. No more lost lives!

— Les Peratrovich, ret. Yakima County Deputy Sheriff

Thumbs up to four candiates

Thumbs up and fingers crossed for Joshua Thompson, Adam Winn, and Kip Storey to win Ellensburg City Council elections. Also for Mike Rowley to win Ellensburg School Board seat. We need new and practical leadership for our community in the coming years. Let’s Go Ellensburg! (not Brandon).

— Dan Miles

Thumbs up to city of Ellensburg roundabouts

Thumbs up to the city of Ellensburg for the roundabouts it is installing. Why? Because the insurance institute reported, when stop signs or traffic signals were replaced by roundabouts at intersections, overall crashes dropped 37%, injury crashes by 75%, and fatalities by 90%.

— David Dunbar

Thumbs up to Kent DaVault

Thumbs up to Kent DaVault for your letter to the editor! Thank you for asking our local physicians to review the evidence of Ivermectin’s efficacy.

— Cheryl Smith

Thumbs down to trail barriers

Thumbs down to the concrete barriers placed on the Palouse to Cascades Trail at Cora Street in violation of Washington State Park directives.

— Lee Kaspari

