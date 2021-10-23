Thumbs: Up to Ellensburg Police Department Oct 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thumbs up to Ellensburg Police DepartmentThumbs up to EPD Chief Ken Wade and police officers who have judicially patrolled our neighborhood. Increased elementary school traffic for drop off and pick up has significantly affected safety concerns in our vicinity. Response from city government is appreciated.— Lee Bates Thumbs down to State PatrolThumbs down to Washington State Patrol. Looks like your master Jay Inslee send you in black Gestapo-flavored cruisers from the West side to Eastern Washington to take a victory lap over the termination of your “rebel” unvaccinated coworkers earlier this week. Remember sell-outs: Judas was a “30 pieces of silver celebrity” one night and then he hung himself.— Stan BlazynskiThumbs up to Ellensburg Police DepartmentThumbs up to Ellensburg Police Department, for identifying and apprehending alleged (suspects) drug dealers. No more lost lives!— Les Peratrovich, ret. Yakima County Deputy SheriffThumbs up to four candiatesThumbs up and fingers crossed for Joshua Thompson, Adam Winn, and Kip Storey to win Ellensburg City Council elections. Also for Mike Rowley to win Ellensburg School Board seat. We need new and practical leadership for our community in the coming years. Let’s Go Ellensburg! (not Brandon). — Dan MilesThumbs up to city of Ellensburg roundaboutsThumbs up to the city of Ellensburg for the roundabouts it is installing. Why? Because the insurance institute reported, when stop signs or traffic signals were replaced by roundabouts at intersections, overall crashes dropped 37%, injury crashes by 75%, and fatalities by 90%.— David DunbarThumbs up to Kent DaVaultThumbs up to Kent DaVault for your letter to the editor! Thank you for asking our local physicians to review the evidence of Ivermectin’s efficacy.— Cheryl SmithThumbs down to trail barriersThumbs down to the concrete barriers placed on the Palouse to Cascades Trail at Cora Street in violation of Washington State Park directives.— Lee Kaspari Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellensburg Police Department Thumbs Down Thumbs Up Politics Police Highway City Planning Police Officer Cascades Patrol Directive Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National GuardCentral students lag in meeting vaccine requirement, majority of staff vaccinatedElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked Ephrata2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsClymer family visits the John Ford Clymer Museum/GalleryMENTAL WEALTH: James Donaldson arrives in Ellensburg to boost community physical, mental wellbeing Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter