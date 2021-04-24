Thumbs up to Ellensburg teachers and counselors
Thumbs up to Ellensburg teachers and counselors! The dedication of the teachers in this community is unmatched.
Thumbs up to vaccine clinic staff and volunteers
Thumbs up to the Kittitas County Public Health Department staff and volunteers! Signing up for and receiving our Covid-19 vaccinations was a remarkably easy and efficient process and their efforts will help us all get past this awful pandemic.
Thumbs up to using paper bag for garbage pickup
Thumbs up to ex city employee I saw out along University Way picking up garbage with a paper, not plastic bag. Some people care and show it and I appreciate the effort, an effort that is an example of how you care about your community.
Thumbs up to Meg Ludlum for having an open mind at the last school board meeting and having the courage to go against the predetermined status quo of the board.
Thumbs down to sidewalk graffiti
Thumbs down to graffiti on 5th and Main Street sidewalks, “Graffiti” means unauthorized markings, inscriptions, words, figures, designs or other inscribed material visible from premises open to the public, that have been placed upon any property through the use of paint, ink, dye, or any other substance capable of marking property. City code 5.40.080 J.