Thumbs: Up to emergency nurses Oct 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thumbs up to emergency nursesThumbs up to all of our local emergency nurses as we celebrate Emergency Nurses Week Oct. 10-16. This year’s theme highlights the passion, persistence, and grit that these nurses posses! They face challenges during any given day and do not back down! They are willing to face adversity and do what is needed for their patients! I special thumbs up to the nurses at Kittitas Valley Healthcare’s Emergency Department as we celebrate them this week!— Dede Utley Thumbs down to comprehensive planThumbs down to comprehensive plans which are nothing else than a green light for projects long before anybody knows what these projects will be. The way to destroy small towns like Ellensburg.— Stan Blazyski Thumbs up to prosecuting drug suppliersThumbs up to the Kittitas County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ellensburg Police Department, possibly showing the entire state how to prosecute drug suppliers who are causing so many deaths. Hard to prosecute, but well worth the effort!— Douglas D. DriverThumbs up to Kittitas County deputiesThumbs up to Kittitas County deputies that are patrolling the streets around Valley View Elementary School.— Les Peratrovich Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nurse Thumbs Up Supplier Hospital Kittitas County Deputy Drug Douglas D. Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordMultiple events planned at the fairgrounds SaturdayOct. 13 blotter: Faces and note left in mailboxMultiple bills in legislative process to address need for prescribed fireLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on Ivermectin Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter