Thumbs up to emergency nurses

Thumbs up to all of our local emergency nurses as we celebrate Emergency Nurses Week Oct. 10-16. This year’s theme highlights the passion, persistence, and grit that these nurses posses! They face challenges during any given day and do not back down! They are willing to face adversity and do what is needed for their patients! I special thumbs up to the nurses at Kittitas Valley Healthcare’s Emergency Department as we celebrate them this week!

— Dede Utley

Thumbs down to comprehensive plan

Thumbs down to comprehensive plans which are nothing else than a green light for projects long before anybody knows what these projects will be. The way to destroy small towns like Ellensburg.

— Stan Blazyski

Thumbs up to prosecuting drug suppliers

Thumbs up to the Kittitas County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ellensburg Police Department, possibly showing the entire state how to prosecute drug suppliers who are causing so many deaths. Hard to prosecute, but well worth the effort!

— Douglas D. Driver

Thumbs up to Kittitas County deputies

Thumbs up to Kittitas County deputies that are patrolling the streets around Valley View Elementary School.

— Les Peratrovich

