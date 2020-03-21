Thumbs up to KVH administration
A big thumbs up to our KVH administration and staff for their quick actions in taking advantage the fortuitously-timed empty Family Clinic as a Flu Clinic. It is a relief to know that the staff at the hospital and the public are being separated from those possibly infected by the virus. Thank you to all involved in this decision and to those who are staffing the Flu Clinic.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to ESD staff/FISH
Ellensburg School District schools were closed on Friday, by Monday ESD staff working with FISH Food Bank put together a plan to provide meals to students in need in time to start distributing on Monday. That tight of turnaround is nothing short of remarkable. Meals will not be distributed in this manner this coming week (scheduled spring break) and when the system may change to improve efficiency in coming weeks.
Thumbs up to Kittitas County Health Department
The county health department has responded to the COVID-19 outbreak exceptionally well, providing needed information and public updates on the spread of the virus. There is a lot of information floating around out there on the internet that is not reliable, the health department is a go-to source for the type of critical information citizens need to stay safe and healthy. A huge thank you to the entire KCHD staff.
Thumbs up to local food service establishments
When Gov. Jay Inslee announced limits on restaurants and bars — only take-out and deliver service allowed — it seemed like closing time for many of Kittitas County’s favorite establishments, but what it lead to was a commitment to finding ways to continue to serve the community. Most food establishments are offering a mix of take-out, delivery, online ordering and curb-side pickups. Whatever your favorite place to eat, do not assume they are no longer operating. Chances are they are looking to provide the same quality food just with a different delivery.
Thumbs up to self-quarantine
The best and only hope to come out of this pandemic sooner rather than later is to limit the spread. Follow the recommendations of health officials and, even if you feel healthy, self-quarantine as much as possible.
Thumbs up to compassionate, sharing people
There are plenty of stories about panic purchasing or other types of behavior, but the stories that standout in Kittitas County are people helping each other, whether that’s checking in on an elderly neighbor, delivery food to those isolated at home or even sharing supplies that temporarily cannot be found in stores. The story of Kittitas County is neighbor helping neighbor. The story has not changed during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Thumbs up to the Ellensburg Public Library
The closure of city facilities was felt across the board from the Adult Activity Center to the Racquet Center but the library shutting down was particularly painful. But, fear not, the library staff is working to develop a pickup service — check the library’s website for details. There are libraries far bigger than Ellensburg’s, but few that can match the depth of its passion for fulfilling its mission of service to the community.
Thumbs up to grocery store workers
In many ways grocery store workers — checkers, people who stock, etc. — are on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. Stores are one of the few places that still see large numbers of people and are vital to the security and well-being of the community. Thank you to all who are meeting a community need at a very trying time.