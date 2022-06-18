Hey Dads, your support and example of family strength, courage, spirit and rational thought are needed as much today if not more than ever. Please know how important you are to all of us! Keep up the good work! This one is for youThumbs up to Fathers Day!
— Dan Miles
Thumbs up to Cathie Day
To ousted librarian Cathie Day’s soul wrenching decision, after 11 years of dedicated service to Ellensburg High School students, to resign and join the Selah School District. Her desire to get more done as an Ellensburg citizen and taxpaying community member sets an example and call to action for all of us who value the complexity and quality of our children’s education.
— Lee Kaspari
Thumbs up to Alice In Wonderland”
The Central Wash. Dance Academy’s production of “Alice In Wonderland” at Morgan Middle School was so refreshing to watch and enjoy. The talent, the costumes, the set changes all taking place with the help of many local volunteers from our community. We are fortunate to have this kind of entertainment in our town. It was also nice to see flags around town on Flag Day.