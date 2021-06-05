Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thumbs up to Fitterer’s Furniture

Thumbs up to Fitterer’s Furniture for their historical articles. Great information about so many iconic buildings.

— Marie Smith

Thumbs up to safe drivers

A grateful thumbs up to all safe drivers who obey the legally post 25 mph speed limit on Brick Road. Those who walk, ride, bike or jog on the road each day are all safer because of you.

— Robert Iannetta

Thumbs down to excessive bass

Thumbs down to excessive bass. I do enjoy music especially outside in nice weather, but the groups at the event center (fairgrounds/rodeo) and local parks and even home parties should please realize how the bass line amplifies, causing unpleasant throbbing that distracts from the enjoyment of the vocals and other instruments. And notice what time to quit — not just to comply with noise ordinances but out of respect for your neighbors.

— Naomi Petersen

Thumbs up to President Biden

Thumbs up to President Biden on cutting energy sources, inflation, immigration crisis at the southern border, and supporting human trafficking. Well done.

— Les Peratrovich

Thumbs down to city of Ellensburg

Thumbs down to the city for not fixing the traffic radar speed display on North Pfenning Road that is down for 3 years! Incompetent city bureaucrats apply for grants from the Transportation Improvement Board just to waste them. Your tax money at work.

— Stan Blazynski

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.