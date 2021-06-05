Thumbs up to Fitterer’s Furniture
Thumbs up to Fitterer’s Furniture for their historical articles. Great information about so many iconic buildings.
Thumbs up to safe drivers
A grateful thumbs up to all safe drivers who obey the legally post 25 mph speed limit on Brick Road. Those who walk, ride, bike or jog on the road each day are all safer because of you.
Thumbs down to excessive bass
Thumbs down to excessive bass. I do enjoy music especially outside in nice weather, but the groups at the event center (fairgrounds/rodeo) and local parks and even home parties should please realize how the bass line amplifies, causing unpleasant throbbing that distracts from the enjoyment of the vocals and other instruments. And notice what time to quit — not just to comply with noise ordinances but out of respect for your neighbors.
Thumbs up to President Biden
Thumbs up to President Biden on cutting energy sources, inflation, immigration crisis at the southern border, and supporting human trafficking. Well done.
Thumbs down to city of Ellensburg
Thumbs down to the city for not fixing the traffic radar speed display on North Pfenning Road that is down for 3 years! Incompetent city bureaucrats apply for grants from the Transportation Improvement Board just to waste them. Your tax money at work.