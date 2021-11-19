Thumbs up

Thumbs up to free COVD-19 vaccine clinics

Thumbs up to the free COVID clinics. Thank you so much for saving thousands of lives.

— Ann Arango

Thumbs up to school Veterans Day celebration

Thumbs up to Valley View Elementary and the EHS Band for honoring our veterans on Monday, Nov 10th. More students need to understand what being a veteran means as well as how to honor our flag.

— Linnet Botkin

Thumbs up to Ellensburg Police Department

Thumbs up to Ellensburg PD for recent and largest ever fentanyl and meth drug bust. Would not be surprised to find out that it all came from China via our wide open border. Would like to learn more when it is known. Seems our socialist AG Bob Ferguson is going after U.S. manufacturers instead of sleepy Joe Biden and comrade Kamala. Doubt we will ever get the real story from our news media.

— Dan Miles

