Thumbs up to Greg Hall

Thumbs up to Greg Hall of City Parks for the “bridge” at the entrance to Irene Rinehart. During high water old folks can again walk the park, without having to jump the stream!

— Lee Kaspari

Thumbs down to BLM support of Cuba

Thumbs down to Black Lives Matter for defending Marxist Communist Cuban government that suppresses the peoples freedom.

— Gooch ieech Peratrovich

Thumbs down to Daily Record’s campaign of fear

Thumbs down to the campaign of fear in practically each edition of the Daily Record. Complete lack of coverage regarding important local issues in the newspaper, but plenty of COVID “crystal ball science” on the first page and in the editorial.

— Stan Blazynski

Thumbs down to condition of flags

Thumbs down to the ratty condition of Washington State flags and one of the Stars and Stripes Flag at the adjacent state agency buildings along University Way. Don’t they have pride in our state? The U.S.A?

— Christoper Hobbs

Thumbs down to out-of-season decorations

Thumbs down for still having the snowflakes up in July.

— Geordy Watson

