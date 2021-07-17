Thumbs up to Greg Hall of City Parks for the “bridge” at the entrance to Irene Rinehart. During high water old folks can again walk the park, without having to jump the stream!
Thumbs down to BLM support of Cuba
Thumbs down to Black Lives Matter for defending Marxist Communist Cuban government that suppresses the peoples freedom.
— Gooch ieech Peratrovich
Thumbs down to Daily Record’s campaign of fear
Thumbs down to the campaign of fear in practically each edition of the Daily Record. Complete lack of coverage regarding important local issues in the newspaper, but plenty of COVID “crystal ball science” on the first page and in the editorial.
Thumbs down to condition of flags
Thumbs down to the ratty condition of Washington State flags and one of the Stars and Stripes Flag at the adjacent state agency buildings along University Way. Don’t they have pride in our state? The U.S.A?
Thumbs down to out-of-season decorations
Thumbs down for still having the snowflakes up in July.