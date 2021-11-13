Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thumbs up to high inflation

Thumbs up to inflation 30 year high. Thank you Joe Biden for your Build Back Better that is systematically destroying America. Trump looking pretty good now!

— Les Gooch Ieech Peratrovich

Thumbs down to free COVID vaccine clinics

Thumbs down to those “free” COVID jab clinics . Another “free” thing from the big brother. Bring your brass sheep bell and come on down.!

— Stan Blazynski

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.