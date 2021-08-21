Support Local Journalism


Thumbs up to honoring Civil War veterans

Thumbs up to all those who participated in honoring Civil War veterans at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery ceremony last Saturday. What a beautiful job.

— Helen Burrows

Thumbs up to Ellensburg School District

Thumbs up to the Ellensburg School District for providing their Excellence newsletter in English and in Spanish. Thank you!

— Dolores Gonzalez

Thumbs down to lack of retail growth

17% growth in 10 years in population zero % growth in retail shopping facilities. Way to go Ellensburg. Bring them in but you can’t attract retail businesses. Nothing new but fast food and hotels.

— Pat Fischer

Thumbs down the CWU study

Thumbs down to CWU studying air quality … in Yakima with a $200,000 grant! We are choking on clouds of black smoke and stench from vehicles with removed/altered exhausts right here in Ellensburg. Start at home CWU — you will find plenty of air quality problems right under your nose without the need of burning gas commuting to the Palm Springs of Washington. Perhaps for the $200,000 CWU minds can solve the “Palm Springs” mystery in instead?

— Stan Blazynski

Thumbs down to Daily Record

Thumbs down to the Daily Record for not including any Upper County information in the census article last Saturday. We’re part of Kittitas County, too!

— Carel Edgerly

