Thumbs up to Jonathan at Love’s Truck Plaza. My boyfriend tonight (July 8) had paid for his fuel and a candy bar, accidentally leaving his change. He called and Jonathan checked the register and said he had his change at the store. It’s wonderful to have such an honest employee and it is really appreciated. Thank you!
Thumbs down to Daily Record
Thumbs down to the Daily Record for the picture of last year’s rodeo queen posted with the article regarding the cancellation of the Ellensburg Rodeo on the front page of 7-7-2020 paper. Last year’s royalty did a fine job, but that was last year. While the article was well written and informative, why would you not print a picture of the current Royal Court, Queen Cora Clift, Princesses Clara Van Orman and Abbey Roberts? These girls worked hard to be selected to the court only to not be able to represent our rodeo at various other rodeos including the Calgary Stampede. Imagine their disappointment! How disrespectful to not have their picture included in the article about the cancellation of our 2020 rodeo.
Thumbs up to KVH Surgery team
Huge thumbs up to the whole KVH surgery team for making my 9-year-old’s arm surgery a pleasant and pain-free experience. You are appreciated!
Thumbs up to the Ellensburg Blues Baseball Club
Thumbs up to the Ellensburg Blues Baseball Club board and coaches for requiring and implementing well thought-out safety protocols (masking, social distancing, temp checks, limited spectators, etc.) for baseball practices and games. Because of this dedication and follow-through, kids can get back to enjoying baseball safely and with confidence.
Thumbs up to the daily rallies of the Black Lives Matter group at the courthouse. Thank you for keeping the struggle for equality and justice for people of color in our community’s consciousness.
— Shelly Lounsbury Griffin
Thumbs up to the Rodeo Board
Thumbs up to the Rodeo Board for their conscientious decision to cancel the rodeo this year. It was an immensely difficult decision, especially with the spectacular induction of the Ellensburg Rodeo into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, but keeping the community’s health and safety in the forefront was the proper decision.
— Shelly Lounsbury Griffin
Thumps up to Sonja Mitchell
Thumps up to Sonja Mitchell (Aviation, June 30). Mismanagement seems to fit CWU to a “T”. What a waste of time and money.
Thumbs down to ‘lady’ in parking lot
A big thumbs down to the “lady” driving the gray Lexus at Grocery Outlet Tuesday. When you buy a CASE of alcohol, it makes you a hoarder! People like you start hoarding crises.
Thumbs Up to Tess Preppernau
Thumbs Up to Tess Preppernau, Distinguished Young Woman of Ellensburg and Washington State. Tess just competed in Nationals (virtually) for this scholarship program and was named one of the eight finalists from a field of 50! Tess represented her community and her state beautifully on the national stage.
Richard recently moved to Kittitas. He has already planted all the city planters with colorful flowers and American flags. He and a friend, Steve, prepared the garden plot I share with his sister, Linda. He readily shares his belief in Jesus. You are much appreciated, Richard.