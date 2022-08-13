Support Local Journalism





Thumbs up to Junior Rodeo

Thumbs up to the Junior Rodeo and dedicated Ellensburg Rodeo Posse, volunteers and parents that make this awesome event possible. This was the 51st year of a rodeo that allows youngsters the opportunity to display their skills for all to see. The smiles on the faces of all participants and their proud parents are cherished. It is a foundation of ranching and our western heritage that should be supported. It is heartwarming as the very young children are supported through the events by parents and volunteers as the crowd cheers. Put it on your calendar and witness this exceptional event for next year.

