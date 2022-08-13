Thumbs up to Junior Rodeo

Thumbs up to the Junior Rodeo and dedicated Ellensburg Rodeo Posse, volunteers and parents that make this awesome event possible. This was the 51st year of a rodeo that allows youngsters the opportunity to display their skills for all to see. The smiles on the faces of all participants and their proud parents are cherished. It is a foundation of ranching and our western heritage that should be supported. It is heartwarming as the very young children are supported through the events by parents and volunteers as the crowd cheers. Put it on your calendar and witness this exceptional event for next year.
— Verne and Mary Rainey
Thumbs up to Hazlett’s letter
Thumbs up to David Hazlett for his excellent letter on Wednesday. Too many people refuse to accept that anyone else can have a different viewpoint. David’s letters are always well-written and worth the read. (Hi David!)
— Carol Edgerly
Thumbs down to Daily Record
Thumbs down to the Daily Record for protecting criminals by refusing to print “Thumbs” exposing animal cruelly to livestock left to bake and die in scorching sun. Those animals thank you Daily Record.
— Stan Blazynski
Thumbs up to Ianetta’s letter
Thumbs up to Robert Iannetta for criticizing the article “Column Crossed the Line into Hateful Speech.” I totally support you for calling out national columnist Ms. Robin Abcarin for hate speech. But unfortunately this is what liberal Karens do and then call conservatives white extremists.