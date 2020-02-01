Thumbs Up to KEEN’s Winter Fest
Kudos to KEEN and to all of the environmental organizations who participated in Winter Fest at Hal Homes on Saturday, Jan. 25. Over 37 organizations from the surrounding area were represented with over 500 attendees from the community. This annual event is a great environmental education asset for our community.
Thumbs Up to Mango Salon for becoming a Green Circle Salon. Green Circle is a program that allows salons to repurpose and recover up to 95% of the resources that were once considered waste and taken to the landfill. Materials such as hair, leftover chemicals, foils, aerosol cans and plastic. Good for them for thinking of our future and easing the burden on our environment.
Thumbs up to Laura Landon’s letter
Thumbs up to Laura Landon for her Jan. 29 letter and her work along with others in supporting our proud Boy Scouts. She beat me to it but I could not have said it near as well. Some people just need to blame others for all their problems. Mr. Zabransky’s letter of Jan. 28 in support of our president’s accomplishments was also well done. He is one of the few actually getting anything done for America. Can’t say when Left and Right has ever been right.
Thumbs up to Lou Andrew’s letter
Thumbs up to Lou Andrew for his letter about chemicals on the road when it snows.. The spray causes rusted components under cars. The sprays then run off into our rivers. Aren’t those agencies guilty of pollution?
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to Quilts of Valor
Quilters started at 3 p.m. Friday and will finish at 3 p.m. today in the 24-hour event to create quilts for Kittitas County veterans. The quilting is taking place at the Ellensburg Presbyterian Church at 1307 E. Third Ave. Kudos to all involved in this amazing effort.
Thumbs up to Let’s Taco ‘ Bout Primaries
This state’s presidential primary is approaching (March 10) and it actually will be far more pertinent this election cycle. The date has been moved up and the Democrats have switched to primary voting rather than caucus. A good way to find out what’s up with the primary would be at attend the Kittitas Valley League of Women Voters Let’s Taco ‘Bout Primaries event 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Student Union Ballroom on the Central Washington University campus. A long with a panel discussion, there will be free tacos.
Thumbs up to Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court
Congratulations to the 2020 Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court — Queen Cora Clift, Princess Abbey Roberts and Princess Clara Van Orman. The three were selected this past weekend and now embark on an event-packed, hectic, fun-filled year of representing the Ellensburg Rodeo at events throughout the region.
Even without the Seahawks in the game, it’s still the Super Bowl — one of the few remaining communal viewing events in American culture. If both San Francisco and Kansas City play to form, it should be pretty competitive game. And, if not, there’s always the commercials.