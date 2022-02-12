Thumbs up to kindness

Thumbs up to the lady at Fred Meyer who paid for my groceries when I discovered I had lost my wallet.
—Judith Reddy
Thumbs up to City Pool and staff
Thumbs up to Ellensburg City Pool! Amazing staff and the swimming lessons for our children have been great. Shout out to swim instructor Marial — you made swim lessons so fun!
— K.T. Kelleher
Thumbs up to pandemic
Thumbs up to the “pandemic”. Thanks to it we found out how insanely stupid people living among us really are. Masked-up, suffocating, jabbed hysteria is all over town. Just as a pack of chickens — one panics and the rest start running and screaming too, all for nothing.
— Stan Blazynski
Thumbs down to Kittitas County’s ballot rejection rate
Thumbs down to Kittitas County for being among the four Washington counties with the highest ballot rejections and of those four, second highest. “State Audit shows race, age, geography play role in which ballots are rejected.” Seattle Times Feb. 3. “Voters younger than 26 make up only 10% of voting population, but make up more than 30% of rejected ballots.” We’ve got problems. Get involved.
— Paula McMinn
Thumbs up to thoughtful letter
Thumbs up to R. Shaffer Claridge’s well-written, thoughtful letter. “The true test of a welcoming community is how you respond to people who are not like you”. Bravo!