Thumbs up to Kittitas County Health Department
Those of us who received the COVID 19 vaccine from the Kittitas County H𝕖alth Department witnessed outstanding public service. The level of operational organization and efficiency from arrival to departure was of the highest level. The people who planned and carried out the operation deserve a huge thank you.
Thumbs up to Knudson’s Lumber sign
Thumbs up to the new sign at Knudson’s Lumber. Very easy to read to see what is happening. Much clearer than the old sign. Good job on the replacement.
Thumbs down to distracting sign
Thumbs down to Knudson Lumber’s distracting sign. Please get rid of the thing before it further distracts already distracted drivers driving on Vantage Highway. I’m afraid to drive anywhere near the place.
Thumbs up to Knudson’s sign
Thumbs Up to Knudson sign. A proud business attracting customers.
Thumbs up to vaccine administration
Thumbs up to the superbly caring administration of the anti-Covid vaccine at the Centennial Center in Cle Elum by Kittitas County Health.
Thumbs up to the operating engineers of the county road maintenance crew that cleared the snow and ICE from the upper part of Manastash Road. You did a most excellent job.