Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thumbs up to Kittitas County Health Department

Those of us who received the COVID 19 vaccine from the Kittitas County H𝕖alth Department witnessed outstanding public service. The level of operational organization and efficiency from arrival to departure was of the highest level. The people who planned and carried out the operation deserve a huge thank you.

— Duane Skeen

Thumbs up to Knudson’s Lumber sign

Thumbs up to the new sign at Knudson’s Lumber. Very easy to read to see what is happening. Much clearer than the old sign. Good job on the replacement.

— Erika Franklin

Thumbs down to distracting sign

Thumbs down to Knudson Lumber’s distracting sign. Please get rid of the thing before it further distracts already distracted drivers driving on Vantage Highway. I’m afraid to drive anywhere near the place.

— Tedd Hansen

Thumbs up to Knudson’s sign

Thumbs Up to Knudson sign. A proud business attracting customers.

— Les Peratrovich

Thumbs up to vaccine administration

Thumbs up to the superbly caring administration of the anti-Covid vaccine at the Centennial Center in Cle Elum by Kittitas County Health.

— Beverly Heckart

Thumbs up to engineers

Thumbs up to the operating engineers of the county road maintenance crew that cleared the snow and ICE from the upper part of Manastash Road. You did a most excellent job.

— Tom Weeks

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.