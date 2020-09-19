Thumbs up to Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team
Great job by Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team on their coordinated search and arrest of high risk suspect with outstanding warrants near Thorp. A perfect example of having the right equipment, training and supervision when needed for a safe response without a bad ending.
— Gene Dana
Thumbs up to President Trump
Thumbs up to President Trump and the historic peace deals ( “Abraham Accords.”) he is making in the Middle East. Trump is a peace time POTUS not a war time POTUS like Obama/Biden with 8 wars to their credit. Biden will start the Wars all over again.
— Pat Fischer
Thumbs down to KVH
Thumbs down to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for making the decision to no longer accept Kaiser Permanente health insurance. The people of this community deserve to be able to see local physicians no matter their insurance provider.
— Carly Clark
Thumbs up to Melissa Bates’ letter
Thumbs up to Melissa Bates’ letter Sept. 5 “Trump does not want to govern, he wants to rule.” This compilation and summary of our current President and administration is a call to action for all of us to vote! Our chance is now. Thank you for writing this.
— Meghan Anderson
Thumbs up to Dan Miles’ letter
Thumbs up to Dan Miles recent letter to the editor, it’s refreshing to read well thought out stuff, a honest and strait forward discussion on what actually is happening in our country, and not this complete insanity that’s constantly being regurgitated by the seriously disturbed and mentally ill souls on the left, Good Job Dan, keep up the good honest fight!
— Doug Myers
Thumbs down to Jay Inslee
He has turned criminals loose blaming the virus. Now we have riots and he is blaming cops and racism. We also have more wildfires of unknown, suspicious, and arson cause. He is blaming global warming. If he is truly concerned he would have at least been doing something for wildland fire mitigation/prevention. Now he is bringing apple maggots to our region from his own backyard! God Bless our law enforcement and fire personnel. Without them while Jay is in charge, we will be gone long before global warming or the virus gets us.
— Dan Miles
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to better air quality
It has been a grind the past week-plus dealing with horrific air quality, limiting our ability to get outside. Since getting outside for exercise is possibly the most COVID-friendly activity, this spate of a bad air has been particularly difficult to endure. There is no doubt we take fresh air for granted, so enjoy those deep breaths when you can.
Thumbs up to Thompson Park
The Kittitas County Commissioners approved to name the property that includes the Naneum Kids’ Pond to Thompson Park, to honor Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson, who was killed in the line of duty on March 19, 2019. The property, located off Naneum Road and Vantage Highway has been the site of multiple Eagle Scout projects over the years to help clean up and renovate the site. This is a fitting tribute. Kudos to all involved in bringing it about.