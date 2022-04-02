Thumbs up to Kittitas County Youth Awards

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Thumbs way up to all those county community members who worked to host the Kittitas County Youth Awards. It was a fantastic experience and our family really appreciated it.
— Carly Clark
Thumbs down to support for Kim Schrier
Mr. Miles, Kim Schrier sounds like a perfume commercial, “Sincere, refreshing, is accessible, and is easy to reach.” Would you enlighten us on her accomplishments, legislative records that have benefited Eastern uWashington? I don’t know Mr.Prater but sounds like a good guy.
— Gooch Ieech Peratrovich
Thumbs down to U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier
She sent a questionnaire on what I wanted to hear from Biden State of the Union. I replied saying: Defend our border from massive influx of drugs and human trafficking since to opened it. Get back to energy independence since you closed it. Quit being weak and compromised by Russia and China. Also asked if she and the AOC squad were going to wear white again. As usual, never heard back. I call her Kimmy Cricket. For you confused socialists, that means she is quiet when confronted.
— Dan Miles
Thumbs up to Thursday editorial page
Thumbs up to the editorial page in the Thursday, March 31, 2022 edition of the paper. The Daily Record editorial was spot on in its comments about the effects of the new anti-abortion laws. I hope people seriously think about those points. Fabiola Santiago’s column describes another example of laws that have serious unintended (maybe) effects. Both pieces are worth thinking about, even if you don’t agree with them.