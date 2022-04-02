Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thumbs up to Kittitas County Youth Awards

Thumbs way up to all those county community members who worked to host the Kittitas County Youth Awards. It was a fantastic experience and our family really appreciated it.

Carly Clark

Thumbs down to support for Kim Schrier

Mr. Miles, Kim Schrier sounds like a perfume commercial, “Sincere, refreshing, is accessible, and is easy to reach.” Would you enlighten us on her accomplishments, legislative records that have benefited Eastern uWashington? I don’t know Mr.Prater but sounds like a good guy.

— Gooch Ieech Peratrovich

Thumbs down to U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier

She sent a questionnaire on what I wanted to hear from Biden State of the Union. I replied saying: Defend our border from massive influx of drugs and human trafficking since to opened it. Get back to energy independence since you closed it. Quit being weak and compromised by Russia and China. Also asked if she and the AOC squad were going to wear white again. As usual, never heard back. I call her Kimmy Cricket. For you confused socialists, that means she is quiet when confronted.

— Dan Miles

Thumbs up to Thursday editorial page

Thumbs up to the editorial page in the Thursday, March 31, 2022 edition of the paper. The Daily Record editorial was spot on in its comments about the effects of the new anti-abortion laws. I hope people seriously think about those points. Fabiola Santiago’s column describes another example of laws that have serious unintended (maybe) effects. Both pieces are worth thinking about, even if you don’t agree with them.

— Phil Backlund

Recommended for you