Thumbs up to KVJSA volunteers
Thumbs up to all the volunteers with KVJSA for being quick to adapt to the changing youth sports rules and for ensuring our kids could still have a soccer season. You are all appreciated!
Thumbs up to Sheriff’s Office for obtaining grant
Thumps Up! Great job by the Sheriff’s Office for being awarded a grant of $600,000 from the Bureau of Justice to provide improved treatment for inmates diagnosed with substance use disorders.
Thumbs up to Kathy Early’s letter
Thumbs up to Kathy Early’s letter (Oct. 20) calling for fact-based strategies and greater unity in addressing the nation’s problems!
A thumbs down to myself. I’m making a correction for my Letter to the Editor (Oct. 20th). In the paragraph concerning the virus, (money given to the Defense Dept. for virus research and supplies) it should have read ($1,000,000,000) That’s a billion. As stated before, hundreds of millions of that money was diverted and went to replace the money Trump took for his wall and for military supplies. Not much, if any, went toward the virus. No wonder Nancy Pelosi is cautious in agreeing to anything with Mnuchin. Now get rid of Moscow Mitch with his meddling. Get a deal done!
Thumbs down to fog-light drivers
Thumbs down to people parading around town with their fog lights on year around. Many have also the HID (high intensity discharge) headlights or aftermarket, off-road super bright bulbs installed in their cars and pickups. These ignorant drivers blind other drivers. it is like having laser beam shining into your eyes. It is a serious safety hazard, violation of many laws and our cops do nothing about this wide-spread problem.
Thumbs Up/Down Joe Biden: “Puts a Lid on his Campaign when he heads for the Basement and days off. Urban Dictionary says this about a lid. Common terminology used in the 1960s and 1970s in the United States to describe approximately one ounce of marijuana. (Cheech and Chong’s “Up In Smoke”) Let’s go score a lid man.
Thumbs down to governing by tweets
Is a fearless leader that governs by Tweet a twit?
Thumbs up to Postal Service workers
Many of us have been there, working a job, understaffed and overwhelmed and then coming home at the end of a long day feeling like you’ve taken a physical beating. A huge shout out to the Postal Service workers in the office and those out on the routes getting the job done in difficult circumstances.