Thumbs up to KVJSA

Thumbs up to all the KVJSA volunteers for working so hard to ensure local kids have fall soccer. You are all appreciated!

— Carly Clark

Thumbs down to Linda Prier’s letter

Thumbs down to Linda Prier and her description of doom and gloom for our planet, the hypocrisy of the environmental and climate Nazis is way way out there in outerspace, when you can blend yoga, racial issues, and the destruction of the planet all in one big far out Rant, even the looniest of the Loons may not be able to comprehend all the nonsense, Really all I can say in my response is, far out man!

— Doug Myers

Thumbs up to naming downtown park after Bobby Bettas

I support naming the new downtown park after Bobby Bettas. He did good work and he was a ray of sunshine.

— Judy Howard

Thumbs up to President Trump

Thumbs up to President Trump for doing his job and soon naming a replacement for Ruth Ginsberg. Its stated in the Constitution … of the United states of America.

— Pat Fischer

Thumbs up to Ellensburg School Board

Thumbs up to the Ellensburg School Board for approving the Re-Opening Amendment to Bring Our Kids Back To School October 5. Thank you!

— Eric and Marla Bieker

Thumbs up to Ellensburg Downtown Association

Thumbs up to the Ellensburg Downtown Association, local businesses, and community members for working together to organize Halloween activities for local kids. Your efforts are so appreciated!

— Carly Clark

Thumbs down to Facebook

I understand and fully agree that recording artists deserve to have their material protected, and to earn appropriate royalties. However, I’m not very happy with the entity that I’ll call “The Facebook Content Police.” I belong to a fantastic local fitness club. Our instructors lead workouts to current Top 40 songs. The club pays for the rights to play, and to live-stream, every single song that they use. Facebook takes down the songs and mutes them, claiming that these live-steamed workouts “may contain music that belongs to someone else.” This is not right. Fortunately, the club has found a better platform for live- streaming and will be using it soon.

— Carol Thompson

Thumbs up to Ron Jacobson and Les Peratrovich

Thumbs up to Ron Jacobson of Ronald and Les Peratrovich of Ellensburg. It’s great to read some “real” statistics and not just biased opinions from the BLM protesters. Ellensburg is not a “tough nut to crack” as stated by one of the organizers of the protesters in a television interview. Ellensburg is not a hateful or racist town. It is friendly and welcoming. So please stop trying to rile things up by trying to recruit the CWU students who come from cities that may have issues with racism.

— Erika Franklin

