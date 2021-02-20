Thumbs up to KXLE!

Radio has always been my favorite for news, shows and music. Hands and eyes free anytime anywhere! Your AM 1240 and FM 95.3 programming represent the best of Ellensburg during all seasons and events. Keep up the good work as one of the oldest and best communication technologies! Eventually there will be a guy in a space suit with a shovel on Mars that may want to tune in!
Thumbs down to giving students a say on name
Thumbs down to CWU students being allowed to vote and decide the new name of Rotary Pavilion. This pavilion was bought and paid for by Ellensburg and its taxpayers. Not CWU!
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to Gallery One variety show
It’s one of those things you don’t know you desperately need until its mentioned, but hearing Mel Peterson sing, Mark Pickerel perform and various community members attempt to entertain is exactly the beam of sunshine Ellensburg needed on these cold February. Kudos to Gallery One for putting together its variety show that will be presented 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday via YouTube (go to gallery-one.org).
Thumbs up to kids getting to play
No playoffs, or state titles or any of the other ornamentation, this spring is purely about giving young people a chance to play and compete. COVID-19 has ripped to shreds many aspects of life we enjoy but in a way it is returning sports to its essence. Here’s to hoping that all student-athletes participating this late winter and spring have a great time.