Thumbs up to KXLE for broadcasting Christmas music from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day. It was beautiful.
Thumbs down to photo caption
Thumbs down to the fake news in the caption under the Anti-War Protest! The people did not storm the Embassy in response to Soleimini death. Embassy attacked on Tuesday. Soleimini killed on Thursday. Fake news!
Thumbs up to small turnout for protest
Thumbs up to very small number of pro-Iran socialist protesters on Saturday. It was good to see they were not wearing masks, setting fires, throwing rocks at cops, and breaking store fronts like their fascist antifa comrades in Seattle. Looked like just a bunch of old hippies trying to feel young again and nothing productive to do. Good to know there are so few of them in Ellensburg.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to Musica Antiqua
Perhaps its just the contrast, but there’s something about heading inside on a harsh winters day to enjoy beautiful music before bundling back up and heading back outside. Musica Antiqua, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at the Central Washington University Music Building Recital Hall, presents an evening of early 19th-century chamber music featuring the guitar, flute, cello, viola, and horn. The performance features the Trio for flute, guitar, and cello by Gottlieb Streitwolf, the Sonata for horn and cello by Jan Vaclav Stich, and the Serenade for flute, viola, and guitar by Gaspard Kummer.
Thumbs up to Brewfest Comedy Kickoff
Brewfest is sold out, but you can still get into the Brewfest spirit by attending the Brewfest Comedy Kickoff, 7-9 p.m., Friday in the Elks Ballroom (attached to the Hotel Windrow). Tickets ($20) are still available and it will also be a chance to check out the Windrow.
Thumbs up to Columbia River Circuit Rodeo Finals
Just because it’s midwinter does not mean it’s not rodeo season. If you are looking for a rodeo fix this weekend, head to the Yakima SunDome for the Columbia River Circuit Finals. There will be a number of local rodeo stars to cheer on to victory.
This may not be the more star-stacked Seahawks team of recent vintage, but it tends to keep things interesting. It’s been a wild player season already and is even one scenario in which the Hawks would host the NFC Championship game, but for that to have a chance Seattle needs to beat Green Bay in the snow and cold of Green Bay. Kickoff is at 3:40 p.m., Sunday.