Thumbs up to Larry Lowther and his thoughtful and reasoned letters that have absolutely no malice towards those who disagree with him!
— Karen Eslinger
Thumbs Up to KVH
Thumbs Up to KVH for reopening the testing centers. It is impossible to meaningfully respond to Covid19 infections without statistics: It is brilliant to get back on the leading edge of that data! Well done,
— Lou Andrew
Thumbs down to the pandemic
Unfortunately, thanks to the pandemic, we have learned that a small percentage of our neighbors are; to borrow a phrase, “insanely stupid”. Mask free — inhaling and exhaling deadly toxins, unvaccinated ignorance all over town! Just a pack of lemmings all calmly running over the cliff — hastening their deaths and the unwarranted deaths of other fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Fellow citizens — let’s rein in the hatred, mistrust, negativity and judgment. Going forward, please let’s accentuate the positive in ourselves and others. FYI this thumbs down is a parody of recent constantly negative and sarcastic thumbs. Thank you!
Thumbs down to Canadian Marxist Gestapo
Thumbs down to Canadian Marxist Gestapo and Fuhrer Trudeau for attacks on peaceful Canadian truckers. Fuhrer Trudeau even invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canada’s history! Canadian banks can now instantly suspend or freeze an account without a court order! I wrote on this forum to our local Gestapo before the Freedom Convoy even rolled into Ottawa: ‘power is slipping away from the grasp of your claws — that drives you insane, doesn’t it?’ Marxist terrorists are all the same, no matter where in the world. Seizing power by deception and clinging to it by force is their trademark. Proud of becoming a Marxist cesspool Ellensburg?
— Stan Blazynski
Thumbs down to Democrats
Thumbs down to Democrats for politically control motivated mask mandates. Now that the midterms are approaching in November and the Democrats are down in the polls they are reversing their stance on masks mandates. It is all about votes not for the good of “We the People.”