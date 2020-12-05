Editor’s Note: The coming of the new year will be a time to implement changes to the thumbs column. Thumbs either supporting or degrading another person’s political beliefs will no longer be published. The thumbs column was never intended to be a forum for that type of discussion. This will go into effect after Jan. 1.
Managing editor Michael Gallagher
Thumbs up to lighted truck parade
Thumbs up to the lighted truck parade that came through Ellensburg this week. It was wonderful.
Thumbs up to positive thoughts
Thumbs up and a big thank you to Lee Kaspari for your positive thoughts on Dec 1st. We need more of this.
Thumbs up to Lee Kaspari’s letter
Thumbs up to Lee Kaspari’s letter IN YOUR VOICE. I believe that Biden will bring honesty, respect, dignity, empathy and compassion to the Oval Office as did Obama and the Bush’s before him.
Thumbs up to Jared, Iron Horse Brewery and FISH volunteers
A big thumbs up to Jared of Iron Horse Brewery who gave away two free Turkey Dinners cooked by Joann of Ellensburg Pasta Company. I was one of the lucky winners and it was yummy! Thank you, thank you, thank you! Also to the awesome volunteers at FISH Food Bank, the cooks, the staff, the parking attendants who handed out warm Thanksgiving meals on a really cold day. Two members of my immediate family had turkey with all the trimmings because of them. Thank your and God bless you for making this holiday a little less bleak.
Thumbs up to community Thanksgiving dinner
Thumbs up to the community Thanksgiving dinner to go, great meal much appreciated.
Thumbs up to democracy. Eighty million people voted for democracy. Seventy-three million voted for autocracy. Democracy won. It was a fair election.
The following are quotable thumbs on winter:
“One kind word can warm three winter months. “
Thumbs up seasonal balance
“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.”
— John Steinbeck, Travels with Charley: In Search of America