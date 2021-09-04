Support Local Journalism


Thumbs up to manager of Cramer’s

Thumbs up to Greg Maes, manager of Cramer’s Home Furnishings and Sleep Center, for being so accommodating and understanding on a recent purchase and exchange. My wife had a recent back surgery and Greg and his staff went out of their way to assist our family with our needs and concerns. Greg was able to save us both time and money and we thank you for our experience with Cramer’s Home Furnishings!

— Dave Moffatt

Thumbs up to summer reading program

Thumbs up to a fantastic Summer Reading Program that was offered by the Ellensburg Library. Sue Hart and many others helped to create so many great adventures for Ellensburg’s young people. Thanks to all of you!

—Valerie Malella

Thumbs up to Dr. Mark Larson

Thumbs up to Dr Larson and all the hard work and commitment he had given to our community throughout this pandemic even with all of the negativity he has had to deal with for the last year and a half. Dr Larson has a huge heart and is one of the kindest people I have every known.

— Marcey Graham

Thumbs up to Kittitas Police Department

Big thumbs up to Kittitas Police Department. Chief Aaron Nelson, Officers Benito Chavez and Brian DeFrang are doing a fantastic job enforcing traffic laws in town and nobody dares to speed especially in Kittitas school zone. We need guys like them in Ellensburg. Ellensburg cops do not care that there are vehicles going more than 70 mph (!) in Valley View Elementary/Ellensburg High School zone. Yes, more than 70 mph in 20/25 mph zone!

— Stan Blazynksi

