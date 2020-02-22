Thumbs up to Mat Classic

The following are submitted by staff
If you’re high school sports fan and never been to a Mat Classic, you should definitely make your way to the Tacoma Dome for the final rounds of the state wrestling tournament today. Mat Classic features every classification competing in the same arena at the same time. It is a scene to behold, plus there should be some wrestlers from Ellensburg and Kittitas competing for medals today.
Thumbs up to high school basketball
It’s been a very exciting year on the local hoops scene. Heading into this weekend, two teams, the Ellensburg High School girls and the Kittitas High School boys remain in the hunt for a state berth. EHS competes this evening at the Yakima SunDome and the KHS boys are in action in Quincy. Get out there and support your team.
Thumbs up to EHS Winter Musical
The Ellensburg High School Winter Musical is a major production requiring a significant investment from cast and crew. You can see how all the hard work and talent pays off by catching a performance of “State Fair” either this evening or next weekend at the Morgan Performing Arts Center.
Thumbs up to Sadie Thayer
Kittitas County Historical Museum Director Sadie Thayer is advocating for the Ellensburg blue agate to be name the state gemstone — ironically the current state gemstone not a gemstone but it is petrified wood, which is also found in Kittitas County. Her hard work is paying off as a bill naming Ellensburg blue the gemstone made it out of the state House and is on its way to the Senate. It is not a done deal yet, but Thayer’s work deserves to be commended.
Thumbs up tor Ropeless Rodeo
The CWU Ropeless Rodeo is a collegiate climbing competition. The Ropeless Rodeo is part of a 10-event Northwest Collegiate Climbing Circuit. Competition starts at the Student Union and Recreation Center at 8 a.m. today.
Thumbs up to Beethoven Series
The yearlong celebration Beethoven’s 250th birthday continues when Carrie Rehkopf and John Michel are joined by pianist Eduard Zilberkant for a performance at 7 p.m., Friday in the Hertz Concert Hall at the McIntyre Music Building. The performance is free.
The calendar insists it is winter, but it feels a lot like spring. How this is playing out in the mountains with snowpack is a concern, but since you can’t do much about the weather, might as well get outside and enjoy what the forecast for 50 degree days this coming week.