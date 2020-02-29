Thumbs up to Mike Gebhardt
Thumbs up to Mike Gebhardt (Feb. 8, 2020) “critical thinking” about the mid 90’s WASL stopped testing for reading comprehension. Apparently if you aren’t going to be tested on it, you don’t teach it. How can you think critically if you don’t understand what you read?
Thumbs up to soil health workshop
To Kittitas County Conservation District Manage, Anna Lael, NRCS and the 40 or so farmers and ranchers attending the Soil 101 soil health workshop at the Armory on Feb. 20.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up the EHS, KHS Knowledge Bowl teams
The Ellensburg High School (2A) and Kittitas High School (2B) both advanced to the state Knowledge Bowl with wins at the regional level. Congratulations to these students and their advisers and best of luck at state.
Thumbs up to catching final performance
The final performances of the Ellensburg High School Winter Musical, “State Fair” , are at 2 and 7 p.m. today at the Morgan Performing Arts Center. Make sure to catch the production featuring many talented EHS students.
Thumbs up to local hoop teams
The Ellensburg High School girls basketball team and the Kittitas High School boys basketball team compete in regional tournament play today. The KHS boys play Wahkiakum at 4 p.m. at Mark Morris High School in Longview. The EHS girl play W.F. West High School at 2 p.m. at Davis High School in Yakima. The Kittitas boys need to win to advance to the state round. The EHS advance whether they win or lose, but will get a first-round bye at state with a win. Get out there and support your team.
Thumbs up to One Book, One County
One Book, One County is an excellent program this year the work selected is “The Cassandra” by Spokane-based author Sharma Shields. The idea behind One Book, One County is to get people throughout the community to read and discuss a book. It also features an opportunity to meet the author. Shields will be in Ellensburg on April 14 and 15 for a variety of events. Multiple copies of the book will be available at local libraries.
Kittitas County voters should have received their presidential primary ballots by now. According to the Kittitas County Auditor’s website 9.8% percent had been returned as of Friday morning. Washington moved up it primary date and the Democrats agreed to switch to the primary system, all with the goal of making this state a more relevant player in the presidential selection process.
It only happens once every four years, so find a way to do something memorable today, or maybe something you won’t think about for another four years — there are a couple of different ways to play this day.