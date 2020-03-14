Thumbs up to Monica Mersinger
Thank you to Monica Mersinger for her article “Looking back at Ellensburg’s 1918 flu epidemic,” Tuesday, March 3. We are so lucky to have her “Looking back” column, for everyone working at your paper, and for community support of the “Record.”
Thumbs up to exploring bringing back paper
Thumbs up to grade school students of March 7 Discovery Lab letter learning recycling! Another idea is to use biodegradable paper instead of fossil fuel plastic. We could bring back the logging industry to remove older trees for paper products while planting new trees for better CO2 absorbing according to scientists. This would also help thin forests to prevent wildfires and smoke pollution. This is what people did before plastic and it worked but some strange adults called environmentalists are against it now.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to taking health precautions
The toll of the coronavirus seems to grow by the hour with restrictions and cancellations, but the best defense remains each of us following health official recommendations to wash hands, cover face when coughing and sneezing, stay home if sick and keep some social distance in public. The Kittitas County Health Department is doing an excellent job in dealing with this situation and sharing updates with the public. It’s up to all of us to serve as the front line of defense.
Thumbs up to high school artists
Ellensburg High School senior Lucia Beck and Kittitas High School sophomore Emily Driver both received recognition at the 47th annual ESD 105 Regional High School Art Show in Yakima. This is just another example of the wide range of talented young people in our county’s schools.
Thumbs up to St. Patrick’s Day (March 17)
Sure, all the actual celebrations are being called off but that’s no reason to not at least quietly and on your own take a moment to appreciate the many contributions of the Irish to the world as we know it. Word limitations preclude a full account but let’s just say it’s significant.
Thumbs up to spring break
Spring break for the Ellensburg School District, as well as Central Washington University, starts this coming Friday. Spring break is always highly anticipated but given everything that is going on right now it could not come soon enough.
Thumbs up to voter turnout
Lost in the hubbub of all the breaking news of late was the there was a pretty strong voter turnout for the presidential primary race this past week — over 44 percent in Kittitas County. The presidential race will be in the spotlight this fall so hopefully the primary is a good indicator the American will take an active role in the democratic process.