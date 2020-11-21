Thumbs up to Mrs. Malcolm
Thumbs Up to Mrs. Malcolm and her Valley View 5th graders! These kids are working so hard to navigate all the new learning systems but they are rocking it! And Mrs. Malcolm has done an amazing job communicating with our family about assignments and expectations.
Thumbs up to the Daily Record
In these unprecedented times Thumbs up to the Daily Record for publishing articles and letters that comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.
Thumbs down To Daily Record
For promoting a letter by Dan Miles which promotes conspiracy theories, aggression and outright hatred. I think something like that letter is inflammatory and the Daily Record should not promote those feelings.
Thumbs up to Harvey Brown
Thumbs up to my troll Harvey Brown! He always pops up to attack after I write. I get a kick out of the humorless, witless space aliens. They want to cancel freedom of thought and speech also! Guess I’m just a “lying dog-face pony soldier” right Harvey? Also, thumbs up to Les Peratrovich for letter about socialist indoctrination. Our freedom is at stake if our young are not taught to love America! God Bless the USA!
Thumbs down to demonstration by Trump supporters
Thumbs down to the Trump supporters demonstrating at the Ellensburg County Courthouse. It is ludicrous to be waving the American flag in support of the most corrupt president that we have ever had. Our draft dodging president’s family never served in our military, in fact their relatives served with the Nazis. The sheep need to accept the results of the recent fair election.
The following thumbs are drawn from the views of historic figures:
Thumbs up to power of the people
“Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a president and senators and government officials, but the voters of this country.”
Thumbs up TO will of the people
“As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
Thumbs up to elections belonging to the people
“Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.”
Thumbs up to our better impulses
“Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.”