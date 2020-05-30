Thumbs up to new tradition
Thumbs up to a new tradition on Memorial Day. We looked to see if anyone was performing “Taps Across America” and found a wonderful female trumpet player on Craigs Hill at 3 p.m. playing Taps. It was quite beautiful to see and hear. It was a simple but impacting gesture.
Thumbs up and Thumbs down. I’m impressed with the intelligent way that Safeway has “enforced” PPE and distancing. I’m disappointed that Grocery Outlet has shown so little regard for the safety of their employees and customers.
Thumbs up to Dr. Mark Larson
Thumbs up to Dr. Mark Larson of the Kittitas County Public Health Department for taking good care of us.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to getting a haircut
It’s true that some of us needed a haircut more than others, but it was odd thinking, “I need a haircut,” only to realize. “Oh, right, I can’t get a haircut right now.” Here’s not all of us looking little more stylish in the days to come.
Thumbs up to sitting in a beer garden somewhere
Sitting in an outdoor dining area on a warm summer day with a beverage in your hand and no one within six feet of you. This is a bit of a fantasy come true.
Thumbs up to shopping local
This has been a historically challenging span of time for small-town shop owners and employees across the nation. Ellensburg’s retail shops are back open with traffic restrictions. Stop in local shop (wearing a face mask) say hi and perhaps make a purchase. Coming out of this downturn is going to take us all pulling together.
Thumbs up to getting back in the gym
Of course, during the COVID-19 shutdown you maintained your workout discipline and certainly did not give into the temptation to gorge on junk comfort food, but just in case you did not do as many pushups as you intended to, take it easy on yourself the first day or two back in the gym. Remember, physical fitness is a journey, not a destination.
Thumbs up to playing it smart
Advancing to Phase 2 is great, but what we need to do is continue to phases 3 and 4, and that means continuing to social distance and wear cloth face masks in public settings. Both of these things are doable and the better we are at it, the sooner we move on.