Thumbs up to paramedics

Two “thumbs up” to EMS Paramedics Dan and Tyler at the Mountain View Fire Station. They independently checked my blood pressure, contacted a specialist in Yakima and arranged for my admission to the local Emergency Room. A big “Shout Out” for all local medics for care received previously as well as for the ER medical staff at the KVH Hospital. Thank you all for your professionalism and care.
Thumbs down to lack of flag at Ellensburg Post Office
A big two thumbs down to the Ellensburg Post Office. After Veterans Day last year, I submitted a letter saying that the American flag, that had stood outside since the building was built, was not up. Here it is the first of May, and it’s still down! What is the problem? Does the Postmaster not care? As a veteran, this infuriates me! Don’t they work for us? Stop by and ask the Postmaster why?
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to easing of restrictions
It will be nice for the restrictions on outdoor activities like golfing and fishing to be relaxed on Tuesday. Obviously, there are far more restrictions in place and it seems like we will see restrictions lifted in a gradual manner. At this point, though, any step forward is welcomed.
COVID-19 has put life as we knew it on hold. but no one told spring. Spring has arrived with flowers and trees budding, temperatures warming and the wind blowing. It is a nice reminder that life goes on even when it feels like things are standing still.
Thumbs up to live streaming court proceedings
The COVID-19 crisis is changing the way we do business on multiple levels, and some these changes may stick. One interesting one is that the Kittitas County Superior Court is now live streaming court proceedings. It will be interesting to see how this goes, but heading forward that might a change worth continuing.
Thumbs up to Dr. Mark Larson’s Q&A sessions
Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson does a Facebook Q&A session in which he answers questions people have about COVID-19 in general and the county’s response. These sessions are very informative and help to keep up with the changes and what to expect. There is a lot of information out there, not all of it accurate, so it is very helpful to have our local health officer helping to keep us informed.
As challenging as it was for teachers at all levels to have a week or two to adopt a classroom curriculum to an remote learning format, students have also been asked to adjust their learning styles in the midst of a chaotic time where the parents may be struggling with job/income loss and many of the simple joys of childhood, such as hanging out with friends, are off-limits for the time being. This is a big thumbs up to all the students.