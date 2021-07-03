Thumbs up to Pearl Street Books
Thumbs up to Pearl Street Books and its new owner, Liz Stone. It’s wonderful to have a beautifully organized and appointed bookstore with a focus on a diverse range of books for readers of all tastes and interests.
Thumbs down to Ellensburg’s Marxist leaders
Thumbs down to Marxist leadership of Ellensburg. Raise taxes, fees, kill businesses and private development. Expand arbitrary regulations and governmental bureaucracy. Make people lazy and dependable. Then pretend to care by creating communist version of housing — the recent Housing Action Plan. It will not be long when a statue of Lenin will be standing in front of the City Hall.
Thumbs down to cow deposits on trail
To the numerous piles of cow manure on the Palouse to Cascade Trail between Cora and Reecer Creek in Ellensburg.
Thumbs down to allowing sale of fireworks
Thumbs down to allowing the sale of fireworks in this tinder dry community. One wildfire already.
Thumbs down to those who parked to watch fire
Thumbs down to all the people who thought it was OK to drive out and park on the side of Clerf Road to watch the fire outside of Kittitas. You made it more difficult for KVFR and DNR to get their vehicles through and also more difficult for those evacuating themselves and their animals. Stay Home! Also a big thumbs down to those who thought it was OK after the fire to drive onto private property so they could see everything.