Thumbs up to Pearl Street Books

Thumbs up to Pearl Street Books and its new owner, Liz Stone. It’s wonderful to have a beautifully organized and appointed bookstore with a focus on a diverse range of books for readers of all tastes and interests.

— Liahna Armstrong

Thumbs down to Ellensburg’s Marxist leaders

Thumbs down to Marxist leadership of Ellensburg. Raise taxes, fees, kill businesses and private development. Expand arbitrary regulations and governmental bureaucracy. Make people lazy and dependable. Then pretend to care by creating communist version of housing — the recent Housing Action Plan. It will not be long when a statue of Lenin will be standing in front of the City Hall.

— Stan Blazynski

Thumbs down to cow deposits on trail

To the numerous piles of cow manure on the Palouse to Cascade Trail between Cora and Reecer Creek in Ellensburg.

— Lee Kaspari

Thumbs down to allowing sale of fireworks

Thumbs down to allowing the sale of fireworks in this tinder dry community. One wildfire already.

—Noella Wyatt

Thumbs down to those who parked to watch fire

Thumbs down to all the people who thought it was OK to drive out and park on the side of Clerf Road to watch the fire outside of Kittitas. You made it more difficult for KVFR and DNR to get their vehicles through and also more difficult for those evacuating themselves and their animals. Stay Home! Also a big thumbs down to those who thought it was OK after the fire to drive onto private property so they could see everything.

— Chris Woodworth

