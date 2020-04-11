Thumbs up to Post Office

Thumbs up to the Ellensburg Post Office. It’s open for business and thriving. Its clerks and mail carriers are proving to us every day that neither stormy weather nor coronavirus can interrupt their cheerful and dedicated service.
Thumbs up to Midstate Co-op
Thumbs up to Midstate Co-op who brought me some needed irrigation parts with my fuel delivery. Thank you!
The following are staff submitted:
Everyone wanted kids to return to the classroom this year, but absent that it is better to have the certainty of what school will look like for the remainder of the school year. This give students and parents a chance to set schedules and expectations to make the best of the situation.
Thumbs up to creative thinking
Whether it is thinking up a way to recognize your child’s birthday (while still complying with COVID-19 restrictions) or coming up with plans for people to make their own masks at home, or any number of other ideas people are generating, the community is responding to this crisis with creativity. That creativity is going to be needed as we work through the longer term consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Thumbs down to loss of springs sports season
Although it has seemed obvious for the past couple of weeks, the plug was officially pulled on the high school spring sports season this week. It is tough for all the student-athletes, but particularly for the seniors. Within the big picture, sports are a secondary concern, but it’s still worth acknowledging the loss.
Thumbs up to those reaching out to others
Whether it’s donating to a food bank or making a call to friend or loved one to make sure everything is going OK, Kittitas County residents are doing what they do best and reaching out to others in a time of need.
Thumbs up to maintaining distance
Overall, people across the state are doing a good job complying with Stay and Home and social distancing requirements. The key will be to stay the course. The latest deadline is May 4, but in the best-case scenario there will likely be modifications on our activities. Until a vaccine is developed, the best defense against COVID-19 will be our own actions.