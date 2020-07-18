Thumbs up to proud Americans
Thumbs up to the group of proud Americans that stood at the Courthouse corner during lunch. God bless America and you!
Thumbs up to Ellensburg City Council
Thumbs up to the Ellensburg City Council for their decision to show support for black lives throughout our community (and beyond) by painting a BLM marker near city hall.
Thumbs up to return of Bookmobile
Thumbs up to the return of the Bookmobile! Thank you to the dedicated teachers who have worked so tirelessly to make it happen.
Thumbs down to low-flying helicopter
On Thursday evening June 11, and very early Friday morning people living northwest of Ellensburg were scared spitless over a Chinook helicopter (the really big ones) hovering over homes at a very dangerous low altitude apparently using a spotlight looking for someone(s) in a ravine just south of Smithson Road and east of Howard Road and other locations. Consistent with this report, this helicopter behavior was also reported from the Sun East development. In my opinion, there is no excuse for potentially endangering human life in this manner.
Thumbs up to North Alder Street Park-Sanders Homestead
This is a beautiful park used by children at play and people walking, exercising and enjoying the fresh air. Thanks to those responsible for the park. It is a gift to all of us.
Thumbs down to those who don’t clean up after their dogs
Thumbs down to dog owners who do not clean up after their dogs at North Alder Street Park-Sanders Homestead. Children play in the area and it is no place for dog poo to be left. There are “poo pickup bags” at the park for the dog owner’s convenience.
Thumbs up to letter writers
Thumbs up to Ron Larson, Marilyn Mason, Peggy Coble among several others on their excellent opinions about the misuse of public funds for wanting to paint graffiti about BLM on our streets. The city has lost so much revenue during this pandemic as it is and now it wants to paint a street?? That makes absolutely no sense what so ever.
The following is staff submitted:
Thumbs up to Kittitas FCCLA
The Kittitas School District FCCLA team once again performed well at nationals (even during a virtual year) with three teams finishing in the top 10 at their respective levels. Kudos to the students and FCCLA adviser Cheryl Uceny. Year in and year out, this is an exceptional program and opportunity for Kittitas students. FCCLA is definitely a point of pride for Kittitas.