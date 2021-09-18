Support Local Journalism


Thumbs up to publishing over Labor Day

Thumbs up to the Daily Record for providing us with papers throughout all the Labor Day weekend — appreciate the community spirit.

— Robert Iannetta

Thumbs up to Daily Record editorial

Thumbs up to “A predictable COVID outbreak” — a great editorial.

— Julie Peterson

Thumbs up to Daily Record editorial

Thumbs up and thank you to the Daily Record Editorial Board for its editorial Sept.15. Their very public support for the essential practices of vaccination and masking required to end the pandemic was rational and compelling. The editorial itself is an example of the responsible citizenship, concern for our community and neighbors, and common sense needed to overcome COVID in Kittitas County.

— Stephanie Atherton

Thumbs up to Bow Tie Tuxedo & Men’s Formal Wear

Thumbs up to a great new shop in town. Bow Tie Tuxedo & Men’s Formal Wear is located at 300 N. Pearl St. #201. I thought I would need to go to Yakima to rent a suit for my daughters wedding. Erin Venters has opened a great little shop in Ellensburg. The suit I rented and the service received were fantastic. So nice to see another new business open in town. It’s by appointment only, so call Erin at 509-962-TUXX.

— Rod Goosman

Thumbs up to pair of letter writers

Thumbs up to Sharon Grass and Dan Miles for well written letters.

— Gooch Ieech Peratrovich

Thumbs down to Kittitas School District

Thumbs down to the Kittitas School District’s administration and school board for not enforcing the governor’s mask mandate, resulting in a COVID-19 outbreak among students and staff. Wow! Nobody could have seen that coming.

— Eugene Johnson

Thumbs up to Ellensburg High School cross country

Thumbs up to the Ellensburg High School Cross Country program for hosting a fantastic meet on Saturday! It was great to see local athletes back in action.

— Carly Clark

