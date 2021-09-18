Thumbs: Up to publishing over Labor Day Sep 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thumbs up to publishing over Labor DayThumbs up to the Daily Record for providing us with papers throughout all the Labor Day weekend — appreciate the community spirit.— Robert Iannetta Thumbs up to Daily Record editorialThumbs up to “A predictable COVID outbreak” — a great editorial.— Julie PetersonThumbs up to Daily Record editorialThumbs up and thank you to the Daily Record Editorial Board for its editorial Sept.15. Their very public support for the essential practices of vaccination and masking required to end the pandemic was rational and compelling. The editorial itself is an example of the responsible citizenship, concern for our community and neighbors, and common sense needed to overcome COVID in Kittitas County.— Stephanie AthertonThumbs up to Bow Tie Tuxedo & Men’s Formal WearThumbs up to a great new shop in town. Bow Tie Tuxedo & Men’s Formal Wear is located at 300 N. Pearl St. #201. I thought I would need to go to Yakima to rent a suit for my daughters wedding. Erin Venters has opened a great little shop in Ellensburg. The suit I rented and the service received were fantastic. So nice to see another new business open in town. It’s by appointment only, so call Erin at 509-962-TUXX. — Rod GoosmanThumbs up to pair of letter writersThumbs up to Sharon Grass and Dan Miles for well written letters.— Gooch Ieech PeratrovichThumbs down to Kittitas School DistrictThumbs down to the Kittitas School District’s administration and school board for not enforcing the governor’s mask mandate, resulting in a COVID-19 outbreak among students and staff. Wow! Nobody could have seen that coming.— Eugene JohnsonThumbs up to Ellensburg High School cross countryThumbs up to the Ellensburg High School Cross Country program for hosting a fantastic meet on Saturday! It was great to see local athletes back in action.— Carly Clark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tuxedo Wear Men Sport Clothing School Commerce Shop Thumbs Up Erin Venters Suit Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themDollar General store opens for business in KittitasOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' sign Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter