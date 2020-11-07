Thumbs up to remembering pledge
May we all remember what we were taught in first grade: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. And to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Thumbs up to Ellensburg Rodeo’s Halloween event
Thumbs up to Ellensburg Rodeo for making Halloween so special for so many. The weather was perfect. Tons of candy, even more smiles and so many grateful kiddos and adults. Taking adversity and turning it into an amazing event ... 1,400 plus vehicles can’t be wrong. Again nicely done.
Thumbs up to Shree’s gas station
Thanks to Shree’s gas station in the Thorp area for the beautiful American flag recently installed. I understand it is the largest flag in Washington state. It lifts my spirits every time I drive by.
Thumbs up to all who voted
According to the count Friday on the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office website, 86.13% of the ballots issued for the Nov. 3 general election were returned. Congratulations to all who participated in what should turn out to be an historic turnout.
Thumbs up to Operation Harvest
The Rotary Clubs of Kittitas County are pitching in to help with FISH Food Bank’s Operation Harvest today. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Rotary volunteers will be gathering food bank donations at Super One, Bi-Mart, Grocery Outlet, Fred Meyer and Safeway. They can also be picked up at your home by calling Jerry Lael at 509-899-1851. This is a year when all of us who are able, need to pitch in and help out.
Thumbs up to Central students
People were concerned that the return Central Washington University students to town this fall would lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases. While the county’s numbers did go up, it seems like the rate of infection among Central students is not any higher than it is in the general population. A lot of college towns saw huge spikes in cases when students returned — this did not happen in Ellensburg. Kudos to CWU students.
Thumbs up to Thompson Memorial Park dedication
The official dedication of the Ryan Thompson Memorial Park is 1 p.m., Monday. The park is located on the east side of Naneum Road, one quarter mile north of the Vantage Highway, about four miles east of Ellensburg.