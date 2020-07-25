Thumbs up

Thumbs up to reminder from Henry Johnston

Thanks to Henry Johnston, Funeral Director Extraordinaire, of Steward and Williams, for his reminder that as people experience loss, especially during the constrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, there is power in “taking time to write a (real) condolence card” to the family, a simple but meaningful act. Thanks also for his invitation to entrust the funeral home with delivery of personal cards to the family, if unsure of addresses. As pointed out in the article in Wednesday’s Daily Record, the community is affected by increasing numbers of deaths and a sense of powerlessness to adequately honor the memories of their loved ones. This simple act can make a profound difference.

— Beverly Vifian

Thumbs up to Search and Rescue volunteers

Thumbs up to the Kittitas County trained Search and Rescue volunteers who are called out and show up to search for and rescue Kittitas County citizens and all visitors to our county who find themselves lost or injured. Our county is lucky to have them!

— Gail Shelton

Thumbs down to flight training times

Thumbs down to the Central Washington University flight training program for scheduling practice flights last weekend beginning before 8 AM and ending at 8:30 PM. It is difficult to enjoy time outdoors with the constant droning.

— Eugene Johnson

Thumbs up to John Lewis

Thumbs up to Civil Rights icon John Lewis for his Courage and his lifelong dedication to Good Trouble. His mantra: “When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to say something”

— Lee Kaspari

The following are staff submitted:

Thumbs up to start of Mariners’ season

Who knows how long it will go for, but it feels a lot more like summer to have the Mariners playing, whether watching them on TV or listening over the radio. If MLB can pull off even a 60-game season successfully in terms of limiting COVID-19 outbreak it may be a guide for other sport leagues to follow.

Thumbs up to Ellensburg Rodeo Board

This have been a topsy-turvy year for everyone, including the world of rodeo. Given all that has happened, the Ellensburg Rodeo Board made the right decision in extending the appointment of the 2020 Ellensburg Royal Court through 2021. Hopefully these young women will have the opportunity to enjoy and take part in all responsibilities and activities of the Royal Court in the coming year.

Thumbs up to NEOWISE comet

The NEOWISE comet delivered on a nightly display the past week or so. If you missed out, Daily Record photographer Jacob Ford captured some amazing images that he shared on the Daily Record Facebook page.

