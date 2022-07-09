Thumbs up to Rep. Schrier

Thumbs up to U.S. Rep Kim Schrier. In a recent statement Rep. Schrier stated that “ The government should never be in charge of deeply personal medical decisions” She may have been pandering her support of infanticide but it also means she will never support government mandates for vacinations. This is important as the next scheduled pandemic may be on the way.
— Jim Hanson
Thumbs down to lack of information in article
Thumbs Down to a really crappy piece of reporting and/or writing about the Cle Elum Pioneer Queen, Julienne Breznikar. You say she grew up in Cle Elum, her father was well known in town, her mother worked at Cle Elum Drug for years, and her grandparents farmed in the Teanaway. But what were their names? What was her maiden name?
— Susan Hofstrand
Thumbs down to Cle Elum’s Park Department
The bathrooms at Swimming Pool Hill were disgusting and overflowing all day July 3 during Pioneer Days. The restrooms were closed and they had two extremely dirty and overflowing porta potties. Sad way to welcome visitors to our hometown. Your government dollars should be able to do more for the visitors that spend thousands of dollars in the community. At a minimum, the restrooms should be open, stocked and a phone number to call when the place needs attention.
— Cindy Myers
Thumbs up to Daily Record
Children were indeed slaughtered that day (Uvalde school shooting). Mike Gallagher was a true prophet in saying something true, though others did not like it A prophet speaks up when it’s hard to do so.