Thumbs up to Steve Hall for his memorial article on Ray Westberg AND for taking over Mr. Westberg’s Senior English class that year, adding to his work load in order to provide those students with a positive finish to their high school careers.
Thumbs up to Rodney Harwood
Thumbs up to Daily Record reporter Rodney Harwood for his article on Ray Westberg in Monday’s Daily Record. Ray had an enormous influence on our schools. Rodney did a really good job of portraying who Ray was accurately. I’m pretty sure Ray himself would have approved.
Thumbs up to Forty Thieves
Thumbs Up to new well planned business on Main Street in Kittitas called Forty Thieves. From a history of hardware to a new gallery of art and crafts that you can take with you!
The following are staff submitted:
Team Impact, a a nonprofit that connects kids with a serious illness with college teams to create lifelong relationships, connected Valley View Elementary School student Jack Keeling, age 9, with the Central Washington University baseball team. On Wednesday, Jack, who has been battling a genetic disease called McCune Albright Syndrome since he was 3 1/2 years old, signed his official letter of intent to become a CWU Wildcat. When asked what he was looking forward to the most, Jack said, “Just to really have fun.” Way to go, Jack, and way to go Wildcats.
Thumbs up to KEEN Winter Fair
KEEN’s Winter Fair is a fun opportunity for community members to discover organizations, programs, and vendors that offer local educational opportunities, information about our environment, and sustainably sourced goods and services. The even is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Hal Holmes Community Center.
Thumbs up to Super Bowl warm-up party
It is true that the Seahawks didn’t quite make it to the Super Bowl this year, but you can still celebrate the game a support a great cause by attending the Ellensburg School District Education Foundation’s annual Super Bowl Warm-up Fundraiser. The event is 6 to 9 p.m., Friday at the Teanaway Hall on the Kittitas Valley Event Center. The foundation provides funds for classroom projects as well as support for the Caring Cupboard.
Thumbs up to watching the weather
January has proven to be a boon to the mountain snowpack, but the forecast for a mix of rain and snow at higher elevations should put everyone on flood alert. January is a common month for flooding. Hopefully it does not occur this year, but it is best to be prepared.
Thumbs up to restored Woods Hardware sign
The Woods Hardware sign is showing its true (neon) colors for the first time in about 15 years. Woods is an iconic part of the historical downtown core and the sign is part of that.