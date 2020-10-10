Thumbs up to supporters of Teacher Appreciation Day
Thumbs up to Basalt, Brad & Burke, Cornerstone Pie, D&M, Ellensburg Pet Center, Jerrol’s, Knudson Lumber, Mountain High Sports, RufusTech, The Daily Record, The Mule, and The Recycle Shop for supporting the Teacher Appreciation Day Fund! Your generosity means so much to all of the teachers in our community.
Thumbs down to court cases on Trump taxes
Thumbs down to the court cases on seeing Trumps taxes. Be careful what you wish for. Once a precedent refers to a court decision that is considered as authority for deciding subsequent cases involving identical or similar facts, or similar legal issues. Your employer will then have the right to your taxes for as many years as they wish to see.
Thumbs down to damaging political signs
Thumbs down to people who are stealing or destroying political signs from private property or attempting to intimidate people who have signs posted. We should all fight fiercely to protect our 1st amendment rights. What these people are doing is anti-American – hardly making America great again. We are better than that!
Thumbs up to Pastor Johnson’s Messages of Faith column
Thumbs up to Pastor Frank Johnson for his Column Oct. 3, relating the civil discourse between the late Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia. Despite their very different political views this never got in the way of their friendship. In these unprecedented times it is worth recalling the words of Abraham Lincoln: “The better part of one’s life consists of his friendships.”
Thumbs up to Dan Schindler
Thumbs up to Dan Schindler who keeps the lives of our community above the economic gain or loss. Can’t replace a life. Business will aways find customers. Nature of it.
Thumbs down to city promoting fossil fuels
Thumbs down to the city of Ellensburg continuing their promoting of fossil fuels in the form of natural gas.
Thumbs up to David Lygre’s, Larry Lowther’s letters
Thumbs up to David Lygre’s letter ‘Law and order serves those who are in power’ of Sept. 29. Thanks for Larry Lowther’s letter Oct. 3, ‘During this time of crisis, Trump is wrong person to lead’. Once again, Larry has provided our community discussion with the analysis that understands deeply the existential topic of our time—the climate crisis.