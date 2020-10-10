Support Local Journalism


Thumbs up to supporters of Teacher Appreciation Day

Thumbs up to Basalt, Brad & Burke, Cornerstone Pie, D&M, Ellensburg Pet Center, Jerrol’s, Knudson Lumber, Mountain High Sports, RufusTech, The Daily Record, The Mule, and The Recycle Shop for supporting the Teacher Appreciation Day Fund! Your generosity means so much to all of the teachers in our community.

— Carly Clark

Thumbs down to court cases on Trump taxes

Thumbs down to the court cases on seeing Trumps taxes. Be careful what you wish for. Once a precedent refers to a court decision that is considered as authority for deciding subsequent cases involving identical or similar facts, or similar legal issues. Your employer will then have the right to your taxes for as many years as they wish to see.

— Pat Fischer

Thumbs down to damaging political signs

Thumbs down to people who are stealing or destroying political signs from private property or attempting to intimidate people who have signs posted. We should all fight fiercely to protect our 1st amendment rights. What these people are doing is anti-American – hardly making America great again. We are better than that!

— Catherine Bambrick

Thumbs up to Pastor Johnson’s Messages of Faith column

Thumbs up to Pastor Frank Johnson for his Column Oct. 3, relating the civil discourse between the late Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia. Despite their very different political views this never got in the way of their friendship. In these unprecedented times it is worth recalling the words of Abraham Lincoln: “The better part of one’s life consists of his friendships.”

— Lee Kaspari

Thumbs up to Dan Schindler

Thumbs up to Dan Schindler who keeps the lives of our community above the economic gain or loss. Can’t replace a life. Business will aways find customers. Nature of it.

— Paula McMinn

Thumbs down to city promoting fossil fuels

Thumbs down to the city of Ellensburg continuing their promoting of fossil fuels in the form of natural gas.

— Karen Stansberry

Thumbs up to David Lygre’s, Larry Lowther’s letters

Thumbs up to David Lygre’s letter ‘Law and order serves those who are in power’ of Sept. 29. Thanks for Larry Lowther’s letter Oct. 3, ‘During this time of crisis, Trump is wrong person to lead’. Once again, Larry has provided our community discussion with the analysis that understands deeply the existential topic of our time—the climate crisis.

— Meghan Anderson

